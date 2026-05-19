BASF India Q4 Results: Net Profit More Than Doubles, Revenue Up 9%; Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

BASF India announced fourth quarter earnings for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Tuesday, May 19. The company's net profit jumped 155% to Rs 69 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 27 crore in the corresponding period previous year.

As per BASF India exchange filing, revenue rose 9.1% to Rs 3,444 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 from Rs 3,158 crore in same quarter in the preceding fiscal year. In terms of operations, EBITDA stood at Rs 111 crore in the quarter under review against Rs 51.1 crore in Q4FY25. EBITDA margin rose, touching 3.2% against 1.6% on an year on year basis.

In addition to quarterly results, BASF India declared a dividend of Rs 25 per share for FY26.

"The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., 19th May 2026 have recommended a dividend of Rs. 25/- per equity share i.e., 250% for the financial year ended 31st March 2026, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The dividend, if approved, by the shareholders, will be payable on or after 17th August 2026," the company said in another exchange filing.

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The record date to determine eligible sharegolders of the dividend is Thursday, July 30, while the dividend is scheduled to be paid on Monday, August 17.

"The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 19th May 2026, has fixed Thursday, July 30, 2026 as the “Record Date” for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Members entitled to receive Dividend, as recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company," the filing said, adding "the Dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors, if approved at the AGM, will be paid on or after Monday, August 17, 2026."

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