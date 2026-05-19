Kirloskar Industries Q4 Results: Net Profit Falls 8% To Rs 43 Crore, Revenue Up 4.6%; Dividend Declared

Kirloskar Industries announced fourth quarter earnings for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Tuesday, May 19. The company's net profit fell 7.9% to Rs 43.1 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 46.8 crore in the corresponding period previous year.

According to Kirloskar Industries' exchange filing, revenue rose 4.6% to Rs 1,827 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 from Rs 1,748 crore in same quarter in the preceding fiscal year. In terms of operations, EBITDA jumped 4.8% to Rs 216 crore in the quarter under review against Rs 206 crore in Q4FY25. EBITDA margin remained flat at 11.8% on an year on year basis.

In addition to quarterly results, Kirloskar Industries declared a final dividend of Rs 13 per share for FY26.

"The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of 13 (130%) per equity share oft 10 each for the Financial Year 2025-2026, subject to the approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, and the same shall be paid through National Electronic Clearing System (NECS)," the exchange filing read.

The final dividend on equity shares, if approved by the members, is scheduled to be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration by the members at the Annual General Meeting.

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