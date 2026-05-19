Unacademy Co-Founder Sumit Jain Steps Down Ahead Of Potential upGrad Merger

Sumit Jain, co-founder and CEO of Unacademy's test-prep business, has resigned from his full-time role at the SoftBank-backed edtech firm, with June 30 set as his last day in an operating capacity. He will continue in an advisory role after his departure.

Unacademy co-founder Gaurav Munjal confirmed the development on X, crediting Jain with building two key verticals for the company - Graphy and its offline business. "I have been fortunate to know him since 2013," Munjal wrote on X.

Jain joined Unacademy in 2020 after the company acquired his startup OpenTalk. He was later elevated to CEO of the test-prep division.

The exit comes as Unacademy and upGrad Education have filed for merger approval with the Competition Commission of India. The potential consolidation of two of India's largest edtech platforms has drawn significant attention from the sector.

In his own post on X, Jain called his six-year association with the company a ride he "would never trade for anything else," adding that he was proud to have been part of a company that set benchmarks in the space.

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