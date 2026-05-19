Blinkit's Viral Ice Cream Trend: Here's All You Need To Know About 'Scream For Ice Cream'

Blinkit's 'Scream Challenge', also known as the 'Scream for Ice Cream' trend, has taken social media by storm with the quirky marketing campaign blending marketing strategy with a fun element. The quick-commerce platform has introduced an unusual feature that allows users to unlock discounts on ice cream by screaming into their phone's microphone through the app. The louder the scream, the higher the discount offered on selected ice cream products.

The feature has become an online sensation, with users sharing videos of themselves screaming, shouting, or even using speakers and pre-recorded audio to try and boost their “scream score.” These clips are widely circulating across platforms such as Instagram, Reddit, and X, turning the campaign into a major viral marketing moment.

Users have reported receiving discounts ranging from 10% to 50%, adding to the excitement around the challenge. While many have embraced the trend for its entertainment value, others have shared humorous reactions, “hacks,” and creative attempts to maximize their discounts, reported Sunday Guardian.

The campaign has also sparked a wave of memes and online discussions, with some users calling it fun and interactive, while others describe it as chaotic, especially when attempted in public spaces.

The campaign has sparked intense engagement on Reddit, where users are actively sharing screenshots of heavily discounted ice cream hauls alongside strategic advice on how to optimise the application's sound-detection system. While many participants joked about the awkwardness of neighbours overhearing their sudden high-decibel scream-fests, others admitted to bypassing the physical strain by utilising televisions, Bluetooth speakers, or pre-recorded screaming tracks to artificially trigger the maximum discount thresholds.

Several participants claimed that positioning smartphones near loud audio systems or playing high-volume scream sound effects from a separate device effectively unlocked the platform's highest discount tiers. Concurrently, digital communities are advising users to update their Blinkit applications to the latest version, as per Sunday Guardian.

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