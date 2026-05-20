BGMI 4.4 Update Rolls Out For Android Users — Check Download Details, Key Highlights

Battlegrounds Mobile India 4.4 update has started rolling out for Android users in India. Krafton India is releasing the new version gradually through the Google Play Store to handle the expected high downloads. The rollout began around 6:30 a.m. IST, with broader availability expected through the morning hours. An official APK link should appear later in the day, while iOS users will receive the update via the Apple App Store. The highlight of this update is the new Hero's Crown-themed mode.

According to the schedule released by Krafton, Android users started receiving the update from 6:30 a.m. IST, with wider distribution planned by 9:30 a.m. IST and full availability by 11:30 a.m. IST. The direct APK download link is set to go live around 12:30 p.m. IST. Players can simply check the Google Play Store on their devices to download the latest version.

BGMI 4.4 Update: Key Highlights

The Hero's Crown-themed mode in the update gives the Erangel map a mythological transformation, turning locations like the Ruins and Ferry Pier into temple-style locations. A new floating island — Crown's Abode — has also been added as a high-risk landing zone that offers superior loot.

This island is likely to see intense action, with squads rushing in for quick fights and high-stakes loot grabs. Players who drop there can even earn extra recall opportunities during the match.

The update also introduces Sun Chariots, adding fresh mobility options and special boss fights for rare rewards. New combat trials have been added to the gameplay, such as Spartan's Trial for defending a battle flag, Icarus' Trial — a mobility-focused combat challenge with flying capabilities like Wax Wings — and Achilles' Trial.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.