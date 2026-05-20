Airtel Launches New Priority Postpaid Plans: What It Is, Benefits, Pricing And Features Explained

Telecom major Airtel has launched 'Priority Postpaid', a new service designed to improve network experience for postpaid users. The company announced that the service uses advanced 5G network slicing technology to deliver better speed and consistent connectivity during high traffic.

With this upgrade, Airtel's 5G network can divide capacity into dedicated slices, ensuring priority users get smoother performance even in crowded areas, according to the company's press release.

"Over the past year, slicing-based 5G services have been launched in many countries like the US, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Malaysia. Airtel's launch is the first such launch in India, reflecting Airtel's continued investment in building a smarter, more resilient, and future-ready digital network…," it said.

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Commenting on the launch, Shashwat Sharma, MD & CEO Airtel India, said, "Our focus at Airtel is on delivering meaningful innovations that enhance our customers' experience. Priority Postpaid is our latest innovation powered by the 5G slicing technology. It provides a superior, more reliable, and dependable experience to our customers…"

How To Avail Airtel Priority Postpaid?

Airtel Priority service is now available for all its customers across all postpaid plans. Existing postpaid users will automatically receive the benefits without any extra steps. Prepaid customers or those wishing to switch can easily move to Airtel Priority postpaid through the Airtel Thanks mobile app or by visiting any Airtel Store.

Airtel has clarified that Priority Postpaid does not always guarantee faster speeds.

"Airtel Priority Postpaid doesn't mean you'll always get faster speeds; it offers a stable and dependable experience for postpaid customers, even when traffic demand is high," it said.

Airtel Priority Postpaid Plans Cost

The priority plan starts at Rs 449 + GST as an individual postpaid plan that includes Airtel Xstream Play, Adobe Express Premium and 100 GB cloud storage.

Family plans start at Rs 699 + GST that supports a family of two and includes Airtel Xstream Play, Adobe Express Premium, 100 GB cloud storage, Amazon Prime and Jio Hotstar. A more premium Rs 999 plan supports a family of three and adds Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

Two additional postpaid family plans are priced at Rs 1,199 + GST and Rs 1,749 + GST. These are more advanced plans designed to include up to five family members. The Rs 1,749 plan offers all existing benefits as well as access to Netflix.

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All of these plans include Priority 5G access with Fastlane Technology. Users also get unlimited data and calling, along with 3000 SMS per month. The plans additionally offer fraud detection and spam alert services to improve safety.

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