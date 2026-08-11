RVNL Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price Performance

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. is set to announce its Q1 FY27 results on Aug. 11, with the company's Board scheduled to consider the financial results for the quarter ended June 30. Investors will focus on revenue growth, project execution, order inflows, margins and the company's outlook for FY27.

RVNL was incorporated on January 24, 2003, as a 100% owned PSU of the Ministry of Railways to implement the National Rail Vikas Yojana (NRVY), with the objectives of raising extra-budgetary resources and implementing railway infrastructure projects. The company became fully operational in March 2005.

Here's what investors need to know about RVNL's Q1 FY27 results.

RVNL Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated August 8, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited announced that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, after review by the Audit Committee.

The company has not specified a separate time for the results announcement in the exchange filing.

RVNL Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company further informed that an investor conference call is scheduled to be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM (IST) to discuss the Q1 FY27 results with investors and analysts.

During the call, the management will comment on the financial results and operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

RVNL Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will closely focus on these key metrics when Rail Vikas Nigam Limited reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Revenue growth and EBITDA margins

Order inflows and order book

Project execution

Working capital and cash flows

Vande Bharat and other major railway projects

JV/subsidiary performance

FY27 management guidance

Dividend/capital allocation

RVNL Share Price Performance

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) have remained under pressure in recent months. The stock has fallen around 42.5% from its 52-week high of Rs 400.70, hit on December 29, 2025, to around Rs 230.50 on August 10, 2026. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 220.16 on July 28, 2026.

RVNL Q4 FY26 Results Snapshot

Net profit: Down 58.9% at Rs 187 crore versus Rs 455 crore

Revenue: Up 4.2% at Rs 6,696 crore versus Rs 6,427 crore

EBITDA: Down 38.4% at Rs 269 crore versus Rs 436 crore

EBITDA margin: 4% versus 6.8%

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.71 per equity share of face value Rs 10 for FY26.

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