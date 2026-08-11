Gland Pharma Delivers Q1 Earnings Beat On US, Europe Strength; Motilal Oswal Raises Estimates — Check New Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Gland Pharma Ltd. shares could remain in focus after Motilal Oswal Financial Services reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the stock and maintained a target price of Rs 3,080, implying an upside of about 15% from the current market price of Rs 2,667.

The brokerage remains constructive following the company's stronger-than-expected June-quarter performance, driven by robust demand in the US and European markets.

Accprdingly the brokerage has raised its earnings estimates by 3%/4% for FY27/FY28, factoring in:

a healthy pace of differentiated product launches in US/Europe markets, and currency depreciation tailwinds.

ALSO READ: Bharat Forge Q1 Review: Recent Rally Limits Upside Despite Growth Triggers, Says Motilal Oswal — Check Target Price

Motilal Oswal values Gland Pharma at 30 times 12 months forward earnings to arrive at a target price of Rs 3,080, and expect a 21% earnings CAGR over FY26-28 on the back of complex injectables, peptides, GLP-1 and liposomal technologies, rather than conventional sterile manufacturing.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Gland Pharma Q1.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.



Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.