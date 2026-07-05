'Catastrophic Flaws' And Unethical Leaks': DOJ Blasts Internal Mishandling Of Adani Prosecution

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has criticized its own handling of the securities case against the Adani Group. In a recently unsealed filing, the DOJ detailed a chaotic internal environment, highlighting "unethical leaks" and pointing out "numerous catastrophic flaws" in the prosecution.

The filing severely criticized a Department attorney who it says "unethically leaked" plans regarding the dismissal of the securities charges to the media. According to the DOJ, these anonymous leakers inadvertently exposed the "numerous catastrophic flaws" underlying the prosecution's case.

The Department stressed that the debate over whether to prosecute should not be waged "through the media in a proxy battle designed to influence the Court". The filing delivered a sobering reminder: "Whether to drop a prosecution is not a game-it is an important decision that affects people's lives".

The DOJ highlighted a deeply problematic indictment, describing it as an apparent "name-and-shame" exercise that lacked any realistic prospect of going to trial. The document pointed out that the indictment was unsealed in the final days of the prior Administration, which intentionally left a "potential quagmire" for the incoming Administration to deal with.

ALSO READ: 'Not A Close Call': US DoJ Slams Indictment As Flawed 'Name-And-Shame' Exercise Against Adani Group

Ultimately, the DOJ declared that the decision to dismiss the case "was not a close call," stating that the charges "should never have been brought in first place or should have been dropped a year ago". Prosecutors admitted they faced "extraordinary proof problems" that would have severely undermined their case in court.

By dropping the charges, the DOJ noted it avoided a "likely loss on the merits". The filing also highlighted that authorities in India had investigated the allegations and found "no actionable misconduct". Furthermore, the DOJ emphasized the lack of financial harm, stating that "not a single penny has ever been lost" by investors. At most, the Department concluded, the allegations were appropriate "for a civil resolution at the very most".

The Department also denied external rumors surrounding the case's dismissal. The DOJ rejected allegations that the dismissal was linked to investments, calling them "false". The filing clarified that the securities charges would have been dismissed regardless of any investment discussions, civil settlements, or media reports. In closing, the DOJ stated that the Department should be commended for concluding that the criminal case against the Adani Group was "unworthy of further resources".

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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