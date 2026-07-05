'Not A Close Call': US DoJ Slams Own Indictment As Flawed 'Name-And-Shame' Exercise Against Adani Group

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has moved to dismiss its securities charges against the Adani Group, issuing a scathing self-critique of the original prosecution. In a newly unsealed filing, the DOJ blasted the initial indictment as an apparent "name-and-shame" exercise burdened by "numerous catastrophic flaws" and lacking any realistic prospect of trial.

According to the filing, the decision to drop the case "was not a close call." The Department stated bluntly that the charges "should never have been brought in [the] first place or should have been dropped a year ago."

The DOJ noted that the indictment was unsealed in the final days of the prior administration, essentially leaving a "potential quagmire" for the incoming administration to clean up. Prosecutors cited "extraordinary proof problems" that would have severely undermined their case in court, admitting that proceeding to trial would have resulted in a "likely loss on the merits."

Furthermore, the filing highlighted that an investigation into the allegations by Indian authorities had already concluded with "no actionable misconduct," and emphasized a critical lack of financial damage, stating that "not a single penny has ever been lost" by investors.

ALSO READ: 'Not A Single Penny Lost': US Dept Of Justice Backs Dismissal Of Criminal Charges Against Adani Group

Instead of a criminal trial, the DOJ concluded that the allegations were appropriate "for a civil resolution at the very most," adding that the Department should be commended for recognizing that the criminal case was simply "unworthy of further resources." The filing also took sharp aim at internal misconduct and media manipulation surrounding the case. The DOJ revealed that a Department attorney had "unethically leaked" plans regarding the dismissal of the securities charges to the press.

Condemning these actions, the filing asserted that anonymous leakers inadvertently exposed the "catastrophic flaws" within the prosecution's own framework. The DOJ firmly stated that the debate over prosecuting a case should not be fought "through the media in a proxy battle designed to influence the Court," reminding those involved that "whether to drop a prosecution is not a game-it is an important decision that affects people's lives."

The DOJ strongly pushed back against external narratives regarding the dismissal. The Department rejected allegations that the decision to drop the charges was linked to any outside investments or civil settlements, calling such claims "false." The filing makes clear that the securities charges would have been dismissed purely on their legal demerits, regardless of any external investment discussions or media reports.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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