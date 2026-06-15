Tata's iPhone Plant Under Radar: Farm Surveys Launched After Notice Over Water Pollution

Indian authorities have intensified scrutiny of a key Tata Electronics facility in Tamil Nadu that supplies components for Apple's iPhones, with officials launching surveys of nearby farmlands following allegations that wastewater discharge from the plant contaminated local groundwater, Reuters reported.

District administration officials, accompanied by farmers, inspected agricultural land surrounding the Hosur-based factory on Monday after complaints of declining crop yields and deteriorating water quality.

The inspections come weeks after the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) reportedly issued a warning notice to Tata Electronics, threatening possible closure of the facility over alleged environmental violations.

According to Reuters report, the regulator's findings stem from multiple inspections conducted between December 2025 and May 2026.

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Authorities alleged that wastewater released from the factory seeped into neighbouring agricultural wells, affecting groundwater used by local farmers.

"We are here to assess the situation," district official N. Velu told Reuters, without elaborating on the ongoing investigation.

Local farmers have claimed that foul-smelling discharge near the factory has adversely impacted agricultural productivity. Farmer P. Pushparaj told Reuters that while cultivation continued, crop yields had suffered, prompting concerns that wastewater contamination may have damaged farmland.

The latest development follows a warning notice issued by the TNPCB on May 25, asking Tata Electronics to explain why power supply to the facility should not be disconnected and operations suspended.

The regulator reportedly alleged that wastewater discharged into a rainwater harvesting pond within the plant premises overflowed and contaminated surrounding groundwater.

The notice further claimed that Tata had failed to take corrective measures despite being alerted by authorities in December 2025.

Tata Electronics has strongly contested the allegations. The company said an independent laboratory assessment found the facility to be fully compliant with environmental regulations and reiterated its commitment to responsible business practices and environmental protection.

It also confirmed that a response had been submitted to the authorities.

The scrutiny places fresh pressure on a strategically important facility in Apple's expanding India supply chain.

Tata Electronics is Apple's second-largest supplier in South Asia after Foxconn, with the Hosur unit manufacturing iPhone back panels and other critical components.

The plant had previously faced operational disruption following a fire in September 2024 that temporarily halted production.

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