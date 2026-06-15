Unemployment Ticks Higher In May As Rural Job Market Sees Stress

Signalling a softening in labour market conditions, India's unemployment rate rose to 5.5% in May 2026 from 5.2% in April as employment generation slowed during the month, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The increase in unemployment was largely driven by rural India, where the unemployment rate climbed to 5.1% from 4.6% a month earlier.

In contrast, urban unemployment eased to 6.4% from 6.6%, marking its lowest level since May 2025 and indicating relatively resilient job conditions in cities.

Labour force participation also moderated during the month.

The Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR), which measures the proportion of people either working or seeking work, slipped to 54.4% in May from 55% in April.

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Rural LFPR stood at 56.6%, while urban LFPR was recorded at 49.8%.

Employment levels weakened as reflected in the Worker Population Ratio (WPR), a key indicator that measures the share of employed persons in the population.

The WPR declined to 51.4% in May from 52.2% in April. Rural WPR fell to 53.8% from 54.9%, while urban WPR remained broadly stable at 46.6%.

The data suggests that employment opportunities contracted faster than labour force participation, resulting in a higher proportion of unemployed individuals within the workforce.

According to MoSPI, the moderation in labour market indicators may be linked to seasonal factors and softer economic activity during May.

On a year-on-year basis, urban unemployment improved from 6.9% in May 2025 to 6.4% in May 2026, while the overall unemployment rate remained broadly unchanged.

The estimates are based on responses collected from 3.74 lakh individuals surveyed across rural and urban India under the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS).

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