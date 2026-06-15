8th Pay Commission: Deadline For Submitting Fitment Factor Pleas, Other Demands Ends Today

The window for stakeholders to send their suggestions to the 8th Pay Commission closes today. Employee representatives, pensioner groups, associations and various organisations have been invited to share their views as part of the consultation process.

Initially scheduled to end on April 30 after opening on March 5, 2026, the deadline was later moved to May 31 before receiving a further extension.

The consultation period has been prolonged, with the Commission offering stakeholders extra time to file representations and recommendations. The extension is intended to ensure employee and pensioner groups can contribute before the report is finalised.

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NC-JCM's Demands

The debate surrounding the 8th Pay Commission has gathered momentum after the staff side of National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) renewed its demand for the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme and a substantial increase in the minimum basic salary.

In its submission, the employees' body argued for linking future dearness allowance reforms with a higher fitment factor of 3.833. If accepted, the proposal could push the minimum basic pay of central government employees from Rs 18,000 to nearly Rs 69,000.

The memorandum also called for a wider range of salary advances. Among the key suggestions are a vehicle advance of up to Rs 10 lakh, a festival advance equal to one month's basic pay and a special advance for employees affected by natural calamities. In addition, the organisation has sought higher ceilings for computer and house-building advances.

IRTSA's Demands

The Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) wants the 8th Pay Commission to significantly revise employee compensation, calling for a minimum basic pay of Rs 52,600 and a fitment factor of up to 3.8. The association also pressed for improvements in pay levels and allowances, stating that it had submitted a detailed memorandum outlining its demands to the Commission.

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SCRES's Demands

The South Central Railway Employees Sangh (SCRES), an affiliate of the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR), has urged the 8th Central Pay Commission to consider a special compensation package for railway employees, citing the demands created by complete network electrification and rising freight operations.

The union proposed a fitment factor of 3.83, a 10% housing weightage and a return to the Old Pension Scheme. It also recommended that minimum pay be calculated based on a 3,490 kcal consumption norm, arguing that nearly nine out of ten employees are engaged in strenuous work.

In addition, the body pressed for a stronger skill component in wage calculations, wider family coverage for compensation purposes and a comprehensive revision of allowances and pay-fixation rules.

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