6 Seats, 681 Km Range: Tesla Begins Deliveries Of Rs 62 Lakh Model Y L In India

Tesla has officially started handing over the first units of its new Model Y L to customers in India. The electric car maker shared pictures of the initial deliveries, marking another step in its plans to grow its presence in the country's premium EV market.

The Model Y L is the newest Tesla SUV available in India and is designed for buyers who want extra space without moving to a much larger vehicle. Unlike the regular Model Y, this version comes with three rows of seats and can accommodate up to six passengers.

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A Bigger Model Y For Families

The biggest change in the Model Y L is its size. Tesla has stretched the SUV's wheelbase, creating more room inside the cabin and making space for a third row.

The SUV measures 4,969 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 3,040 mm. Compared to the standard Model Y, the wheelbase is longer by 150 mm, helping improve passenger comfort, especially in the rear sections of the cabin.

Tesla has also fitted second-row captain seats, giving the interior a more premium feel. Features include powered seat adjustment, seat ventilation and heating, powered third-row seats and rear AC vents for passengers sitting at the back.

Performance Meets Practicality

While the Model Y L is focused on family use, Tesla has not compromised on performance.

The SUV comes with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup that produces 514 bhp and 590 Nm of torque. According to Tesla, the vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.0 seconds.

Range remains one of the biggest highlights. Tesla claims the Model Y L can travel up to 681 km on a single charge under WLTP testing standards, making it one of the longest-range electric SUVs currently on sale in India.

The company also says fast charging can add as much as 288 km of range in just 15 minutes when charging conditions are favourable.

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Features And Pricing

Inside, the Model Y L follows Tesla's familiar minimalist design approach. A large 16-inch touchscreen controls most vehicle functions, while other features include a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, connected car technology, premium audio, a heated steering wheel and access to multiple streaming services.

Safety equipment includes nine airbags, blind-spot warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure avoidance and several advanced driver assistance systems.

The Tesla Model Y L is priced at Rs 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Tesla is also offering financing options, with down payments starting at Rs 6.5 lakh and monthly instalments beginning from around Rs 49,990, depending on approval.

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