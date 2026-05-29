Tesla Launches Model Y Premium RWD: Price, Features, Colours And More

Tesla on Friday announced the launch of the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive in India which aims to bring a range of hardware and design upgrades aimed at improving performance, cabin comfort and overall interior appeal, the company said.

Tesla Model Y Premium RWD: Features

The 2026 Model Y Premium RWD comes with several updates, including a refreshed interior and enhanced in-cabin technology. Key features include:

All-black interior: The cabin gets a blacked-out headliner and premium interior trim, giving the vehicle a more cohesive and upmarket look.

The cabin gets a blacked-out headliner and premium interior trim, giving the vehicle a more cohesive and upmarket look. 16-inch first-row touchscreen: Tesla has added a larger high-resolution display with improved responsiveness, offering quicker access to navigation, entertainment and vehicle controls.

Tesla has added a larger high-resolution display with improved responsiveness, offering quicker access to navigation, entertainment and vehicle controls. Power-folding seats: The Model Y Premium offers flexible storage and seating options for up to five passengers.

The Model Y Premium offers flexible storage and seating options for up to five passengers. 2,138 litres of storage space: The vehicle provides significant cargo capacity, making it suitable for both family and utility-focused buyers.

Tesla Model Y Premium RWD: Range And Performance

The Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive is powered by Tesla's ultra-responsive electric motors. According to the company, the SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. It offers a claimed range of up to 500 km on the WLTP cycle.

Tesla Model Y Premium RWD: Colour And Interior Options

Tesla has introduced the Model Y Premium RWD with multiple interior themes. The variant gets an all-black interior as standard, while a Zen Grey interior option is also available. Tesla said the Zen Grey cabin adds a modern and minimalist touch to the vehicle's overall design.

Tesla said the Model Y Premium RWD, along with the recently launched six-seater Model Y L, has received top safety ratings from several global safety agencies including NHTSA and IIHS (America), Euro NCAP (Europe), ANCAP (Australia and New Zealand), and C-IASI (China).

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Tesla Model Y Premium RWD: Price In India

The Tesla Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive has been launched in India at a price of Rs 50,89,000. Tesla said customers can also purchase the vehicle with a monthly EMI starting at Rs 39,990, with a down payment of Rs 6 lakh, as part of its effort to make premium electric vehicles more accessible.

The company claimed that customers switching to the Model Y Premium could save up to Rs 20,000 per month through lower fuel and maintenance costs. This, Tesla said, could bring the effective ownership cost down to around Rs 19,990 per month for some mid-segment SUV and sedan owners.

Tesla said its direct retail and service model would allow customers across India to own and service Tesla vehicles more seamlessly. The company also said its home charging programme is available across all states in India and that it will continue investing in public charging infrastructure.

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