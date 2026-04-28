Piramal Finance Targets Raising Up To Rs 30,000 Crore In FY27: CEO

Non-banking finance company major Piramal Finance will raise up to Rs 30,000 crore in the current financial year to fund its assets-under-management growth, according to Chief Executive Officer Jairam Sridharan.

Considering the volatile market conditions in the foreign money markets, the NBFC could tap domestic debt capital more to raise funds this fiscal, the managing director told NDTV Profit in an interaction.

With the planned fund raise, the NBFC's total borrowings will cross Rs 1-lakh-crore mark in FY27. Its overall borrowings stood at Rs 79,945 crore as on March 2025, up 22% year-on-year. The focus would also be to reduce reliance on bank borrowings, the CEO said.

Sridharan said the NBFC was looking at growing its overall AUM by 25% YoY in FY27. With growth business showing higher profitability, the NBFC aims to run down its legacy DHFL loans completely by FY27. Legacy DHFL loans form 3% of Piramal Finance's Rs 1.01-lakh-crore AUM as on March 2025.

Overall, the NBFC will maintain its retail-wholesale middle at 85:15 going ahead. The NBFC's net interest margin will likely improve towards 7% going ahead, he said.

Asset Quality

Sridharan said the NBFC is aiming to maintain its credit cost near 1.5%, but it is watchful of spillover risks on Indian economy from the West Asia conflict.

He said unsecured loans are back in the vogue, with credit trends appearing to be the best over the last two years.

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