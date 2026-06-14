India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup: Birmingham Weather Forecast For The Blockbuster Edgbaston Clash

The spotlight will be firmly on Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday as India and Pakistan lock horns in a high-voltage clash in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Both India and Pakistan head into the Women's T20 World Cup searching for their maiden title, with neither side arriving in particularly convincing form. India, runners-up in 2020 under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, will take confidence from their ODI World Cup triumph on home soil last year and a T20I series win over Australia away from home.

However, subsequent setbacks, including a 1-4 thrashing in South Africa and a 1-2 series defeat to co-hosts England in their final warm-up assignment, have raised questions about their consistency. Pakistan, meanwhile, have never progressed beyond the group stage in the tournament's 17-year history and currently sit eighth in the ICC rankings.

While they registered a notable series-opening victory over South Africa on South African soil before losing the series 1-2 and later swept Zimbabwe 3-0, their preparations were also mixed, with two defeats in four matches during a tri-nation series in Ireland.

The last time these two teams square-off in a T20I game was in Dubai during the 2024 T20 World Cup. That game saw Arundhati Reddy and Shreyanka Patil combine to pick 5 wickets as Pakistan were restricted to a meager score of 105/8. Opener Shafali Verma's 32 off 35 balls and Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten 29 in 24 deliveries ensured India won the match by 6 wickets and 7 balls to spare.

India's recent record over Pakistan has been impressive as they have beaten Pakistan in four of the five matches they have played against them.

Before the ball gets rolling at Edgbaston, here is a look at Birmingham's weather for Sunday.

According to Accuweather Birmingham will experience intervals of clouds and sun. The probability of precipitation is 21%. BBC predicts light clouds and light wins in the city. The maximum temperature will be around 19°C while the minimum temperature could be around 11°C.

There are 12 teams participating at the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup. These teams have been split into two groups of six. Group 1 consists of Australia, Bangladesh, India, the Netherlands, Pakistan and South Africa, while Group 2 includes England, Ireland, New Zealand, Scotland, Sri Lanka and the West Indies. During the group stage, each team will play the other five sides in its group once, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the semi-finals.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.