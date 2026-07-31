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Aether Industries Q1 Result: Net Profit Rises 34%, Revenue Surges; Ashwin Desai Re-Appointed As MD

Aether Industries' net profit surged 34% to Rs 63 crore in the quarter from Rs 47 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Aether Industries Q1 Result: Net Profit Rises 34%, Revenue Surges; Ashwin Desai Re-Appointed As MD
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Aether Industries declared April to June quarter earnings for fiscal 2027 on Friday, July 31. The company's net profit surged 34% to Rs 63 crore in the quarter from Rs 47 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue rose 27.2% to Rs 327 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 257 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, EBITDA advanced 25.6% to Rs 103 crore in the quarter under review against Rs 82 crore in Q1FY26. EBITDA margin contracted to 31.5% year-on-year from 31.9%.

In addition to quarterly results, Aether Industries informed the exchanges that the board has approved the re-appointed Ashwin Desai as Managing Director for further five years, effective October 1, 2026.

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