Buy, Sell Or Hold: Infosys, M&M, NTPC Green, CMS Info, Balu Forge, Jain Resource Recycling — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Infosys Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Balu Forge Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Jain Resource Recycling Ltd.?

Rahul Sharma, Director/Head - Equity Research, Equity99 Investment Advisors, Rajesh Bhosale, Senior Technical Analyst, My Advisor Alpha, and Sameer Dalal Natverlal & sons Stockbrokers Pvt Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Infosys Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,137.70)

Rahul: Buy

Infosys has good support near Rs 1000 levels.

Stock has good potential to reach Rs 1300-1400 levels

Can buy.

Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) (CMP: Rs 3,441.00)

Sameer: Buy

Stock has gone up in the last two days.

Stock was at Rs 2900 low at last level. Can buy if it comes down to that level.

Even at the current market price, the stock is good.

Buy on dips.

Balu Forge Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 444.10)

Rahul: Avoid

Charts are negative for Balu Forge.

Stock is trading at lower levels of support which is Rs 420.

Stock will face big fall if Rs 420 level is breached.

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd. (CMP: Rs 347.85)

Rajesh: Hold

Sharp crack in stock price in May.

Sharp panic in stock, bounce back is seen.

Can extend to Rs 365-370 levels and then look to exit.

Exit once it comes around Rs 365, hold and keep stop loss Rs 335

NTPC Green Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 90.56)

Sameer: Buy

NTPC Green is interesting given the capacity additions they are doing.

This will lead to huge profitability growth.

CMS Info Systems Ltd. (CMP: Rs 265.05)

Rajesh: Hold

Chart structure is negative but we are seeing positive divergent.

Stock is on a strong support.

Can expect a momentum towards Rs 300.



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