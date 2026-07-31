After Stellar Run, This Auto Ancillary Stock Can Rally Another 37%, Says HSBC — Here's Why

HSBC Global Research has initiated coverage on Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd. with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 3,700, arguing that the auto component maker's innovation-led business model can continue to create shareholder value despite the stock's sharp rally.

With the stock currently trading around Rs 2,700, HSBC's target implies an upside of about 37%, suggesting the brokerage believes there is further room for gains even after Sedemac's strong run since its listing earlier this year.

HSBC's investment thesis centres on what it calls "R&D-led layered revenue compounding." The brokerage highlighted Sedemac's proprietary sensor-less computation (SLC) technology, which powers integrated starter generator systems used in two- and three-wheelers. These products have been the company's biggest growth driver in recent years and are expected to remain a key earnings contributor.

Outlook

Looking ahead, HSBC believes the next phase of growth will come from product diversification. Sedemac is expanding into electric vehicles, power tools and commercial vehicles, while also developing products such as motor controller units, electronic fuel injection systems and generator control systems.

The brokerage expects these adjacent businesses to broaden the company's addressable market and reduce reliance on any single product category.

HSBC also highlighted Sedemac's research and development capabilities as a key competitive advantage. The company spends around 7% of revenue on R&D, among the highest in India's auto ancillary sector, enabling it to commercialise multiple first-to-market technologies and respond quickly to changing emission norms and vehicle architectures.

The brokerage expects Sedemac's revenue to grow at a 32% compound annual growth rate between FY26 and FY29, supported by new product launches, capacity expansion and rising adoption of its technologies across internal combustion engine and electric vehicle platforms.

HSBC believes this growth profile justifies a premium valuation and has valued the stock at 64 times FY28 earnings, above the sector average.

The brokerage, however, flagged risks including the emergence of competing technologies, slower-than-expected adoption of new products, and a potential increase in free float after the pre-IPO investor lock-up expires in September 2026, which could create near-term pressure on the stock.

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