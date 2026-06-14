Turkey vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Match On TV, Online?

=An intriguing clash of styles awaits at BC Place as Australia's physical, direct approach comes up against Turkey's possession-based game. With the United States having already opened their Group D campaign with a 4-1 victory over Paraguay, both teams will be eager to avoid falling behind in the early standings and strengthen their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Australia arrive at the tournament under Tony Popovic, who has built a disciplined side centred on defensive organisation, aerial strength and quick transitions. The Socceroos are expected to compress space out of possession and look for direct routes forward, with towering centre-back Harry Souttar providing a significant threat from set-pieces. Veteran goalkeeper Mathew Ryan, midfielder Jackson Irvine and winger Nestory Irankunda remain key figures in a squad that blends experience with emerging talent.

Turkey, meanwhile, have flourished under Vincenzo Montella's guidance. Operating primarily in a fluid 4-2-3-1 formation, the Crescent-Stars prioritise possession, technical quality and movement between the lines. Captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu provides control in midfield, while Arda Güler, Orkun Kökçü and Barış Alper Yılmaz supply creativity and attacking thrust in advanced areas.

Recent form also favours Turkey. Montella's side defeated North Macedonia 4-0 before overcoming Venezuela 2-1 in their final warm-up matches. Australia, meanwhile, rebounded from a narrow 1-0 defeat to Mexico by defeating Curaçao 5-1, with Nestory Irankunda scoring twice.

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Player To Watch: Nestory Irankunda (Australia)

The former Bayern Munich winger arrives at the World Cup as one of Australia's most exciting young talents. Irankunda's pace, direct running and powerful finishing make him a constant threat in transition, and he heads into the tournament after scoring a brace against Curaçao.

Player To Watch: Arda Güler (Turkey)

The Real Madrid playmaker is the creative focal point of Turkey's attack. Comfortable operating between midfield and defence, Güler combines vision, technique and composure in possession. His ability to unlock compact defensive structures could prove decisive against Australia's organised setup.

Turkey vs Australia Match Details

The Turkey vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match will be played at BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Sunday, June 14, 2026, from 9:30 AM IST.

Turkey vs Australia Head-To-Head Record

Turkey and Australia have met twice previously, with Turkey winning both encounters. The teams have not faced each other since 2004, and Australia will be looking to register their first victory against the European side.

Recent Form Guide

Turkey: W-W-W-W-L

Turkey 2-1 Venezuela

Turkey 4-0 North Macedonia

Turkey 1-0 Kosovo

Turkey 1-0 Romania

Turkey 2-2 Spain

Australia: W-W-L-D-W

Australia 1-1 Switzerland

Australia 0-1 Mexico

Australia 0-3 Columbia

Australia 0-1 Venezuela

Australia 1-2 USA

Probable XIs

Australia (4-2-3-1): Mathew Ryan; Jason Geria, Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess, Aziz Behich; Jackson Irvine, Aiden O'Neill; Nestory Irankunda, Connor Metcalfe, Awer Mabil; Mathew Leckie.

Bench: Paul Izzo, Patrick Beach, Jordan Bos, Alessandro Circati, Miloš Degenek, Lucas Herrington, Jacob Italiano, Kai Trewin, Cammy Devlin, Paul Okon-Engstler, Ajdin Hrustić, Mohamed Touré, Nishan Velupillay, Tete Yengi, Cristian Volpato.

Coach: Tony Popovic.

Turkey (4-2-3-1): Mert Günok; Zeki Çelik, Merih Demiral, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Eren Elmalı; Hakan Çalhanoğlu, İsmail Yüksek; Arda Güler, Orkun Kökçü, Kenan Yıldız; Barış Alper Yılmaz.

Bench: Altay Bayındır, Muhammed Şengezer, Uğurcan Çakır, Çağlar Söyüncü, Ozan Kabak, Mert Müldür, Samet Akaydın, Yusuf Akçiçek, Salih Özcan, Demir Ege Tıknaz, Kaan Ayhan, Yusuf Sarı, İrfan Can Kahveci, Yunus Akgün, Oğuz Aydın, Can Uzun, Deniz Gül, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Aral Şimşir.

Coach: Vincenzo Montella.

Match Officials

Venezuela's Jesús Valenzuela will referee the match, assisted by fellow Venezuelans Jorge Urrego and Tulio Moreno. Peru's Kevin Ortega has been appointed fourth official.

How To Watch Turkey vs Australia Live Telecast

The Turkey vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be broadcast live on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD in India.

How To Watch Turkey vs Australia Live Streaming

The Turkey vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in India. Access to the tournament requires the dedicated ZEE5 FIFA World Cup Pack.

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the Zee5 app and website in India in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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