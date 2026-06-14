Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Have Fuel Rates Changed On June 14? Check Latest Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, More

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged on Sunday, June 14. Ever since the US-Iran War began, fuel prices have been hiked for four times, with the latest increase of Rs 2.6 and Rs 2.7 per litre respectively announced last month. So far, prices have increased by Rs 7.5-8 since the start of the US-Iran war as global oil prices have soared due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East that has impacted oil marketing companies significantly.

State-owned oil firms incurred losses Rs 1,600-1,700 crore per day, over Rs 1 lakh crore in 10 weeks amid the crisis. Consumers are facing a sharp rise in fuel expenses once again, with petrol prices in several cities are set to touch the Rs 114-per-litre, revealing the widening gap in fuel costs across states.

Diesel prices on June 14

Petrol price in Delhi : Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata : Rs 113.51/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai : Rs 111.21/litre

Petrol price in Chennai : Rs 108.01/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.73/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on June 14

Diesel price in Delhi : Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata : Rs 99.82/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai : Rs 97.83litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.66/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad : 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

Read More: Brent Crude Slides To $86 As Trump Claims 'Great Settlement' In Iran War

Global crude prices

Global oil prices dropped to one its lowest level since the initial days of the US-Iran war as signs of flows through the Strait of Hormuz are rising and on progress towards peace deal.

Brent futures dipped 3.4% to settle at $87.3, and ended the week down 6.2%. West Texas Intermediate settled 3.2% lower on Friday.

The latest drop comes after a volatile week in which Trump alternated between threatening fresh military action against Iran and suggesting that a diplomatic breakthrough was imminent.

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