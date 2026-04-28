Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

Q4 Results Live Updates: Zomato, Maruti Suzuki, Ceat, Garden Reach To Report Earnings

Maruti Suzuki India, Bandhan Bank, REC, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers among companies to report Q4 earnings today.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Q4 Results Live Updates: Zomato, Maruti Suzuki, Ceat, Garden Reach To Report Earnings
22 minutes ago

It's a busy earnings day on Dalal Street as over 40 companies line up to announce their Q4FY26 results today. Key names in focus include Maruti Suzuki India, Bandhan Bank, REC, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Piramal Pharma, Sanofi India and Castrol India.

Investors will be watching closely for insights on demand trends, margins, asset quality and management commentary, with some announcements also expected on dividends.

Stay tuned to this live blog for real-time updates, key numbers, and market reactions as companies report their March-quarter performance.

Apr 28, 2026 11:43 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Q4 Results Live Updates: What To Expect From Maruti Suzuki

Among auto giants Maruti Suzuki is expected to report strong March-quarter revenue growth and a modest rise in profit, supported by higher volumes, better product mix and exports, while analysts remain divided on whether rising commodity costs and discounting offset those gains at the margin level.

Profit is likely to rise 10% to Rs 4,086 crore and revenue will gain 25% to Rs 50,835 crore. Ebitda will rise 40% at Rs 5,967 crore with margin at 11.73%.

Apr 28, 2026 11:27 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Q4 Results Live Updates: What To Expect From Eternal

Eternal is expected to report stronger March-quarter earnings, with revenue seen rising 11% sequentially as rapid growth at Blinkit and firmer food delivery Margin help offset rising competition in quick commerce. Profit is estimated at Rs 126 crore. Ebitda is likely to be at Rs 431 crore with a margin of 2.38%.

Apr 28, 2026 11:05 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Q4 Results Live Updates: What To Expect From CEAT

CEAT is expected to report a sharp rise in March-quarter earnings, with revenue seen climbing 23% and profit nearly doubling, helped by strong domestic demand and the consolidation of Camso, even as higher raw material and freight costs weigh on sequential margin.

Apr 28, 2026 10:49 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Q4 Results Live Updates: AU Small SFB On Q4

AU Small Finance Bank management to NDTV Profit on Q4 earnings.

 

  • Have Made Final Applications To Regulator In March 
  • Large Part Of Asset Is Retail Secured
  • Had Limited Exposure To HCV, M&HCV Segment
  •  Don't See Much Impact From Middle East Crisis
  •  Will Further Diversify Our Funding Base
  • Cost Of Deposits Have Gone Down Substantially
  • Efforts Underway To Acquire More Retail Customers
  • Focussing More On New Acquisitions

Apr 28, 2026 10:46 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Q4 Results Live Updates: Infobeans Tech Q4

Earlier in the day, Infobeans Tech became the first company to report earnings on Tuesday.

Infobeans Tech Q4 Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

  • Revenue Up 5.5% At Rs 142 Crore Vs Rs 134 Crore
  • EBIT Down 6.9% At Rs 22.5 Crore Vs Rs 24.2 Crore
  • EBIT Margin At 15.9% Vs 18%
  • Net Profit Up 11% At Rs 21.4 Crore Vs Rs 19.3 Crore

Apr 28, 2026 10:44 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Q4 Results Live Updates: Hello & Welcome

You’re tuned into our Q4 Earnings Live Updates as several major companies report their March-quarter results today.

Stay with us for real-time numbers, key takeaways, management commentary and market reactions as the earnings season unfolds.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

RBI Grade B 2026 Recruitment Notification Out: Know Vacancies & Check Eligibility Details Inside

RBI Grade B 2026 Recruitment Notification Out: Know Vacancies & Check Eligibility Details Inside

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source