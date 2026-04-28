Q4 Results Live Updates: Zomato, Maruti Suzuki, Ceat, Garden Reach To Report Earnings

It's a busy earnings day on Dalal Street as over 40 companies line up to announce their Q4FY26 results today. Key names in focus include Maruti Suzuki India, Bandhan Bank, REC, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Piramal Pharma, Sanofi India and Castrol India.

Investors will be watching closely for insights on demand trends, margins, asset quality and management commentary, with some announcements also expected on dividends.

Stay tuned to this live blog for real-time updates, key numbers, and market reactions as companies report their March-quarter performance.