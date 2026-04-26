Maruti Suzuki Q4 Preview: Profit Seen Up 10% as Volume Growth Lifts Revenue, Margin View Mixed

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is expected to report strong March-quarter revenue growth and a modest rise in profit, supported by higher volumes, better product mix and exports, while analysts remain divided on whether rising commodity costs and discounting offset those gains at the margin level. The country's largest automaker by market capitalisation is expected to report is Q4 results on Tuesday.

The quarter points to continued demand resilience for Maruti Suzuki, with sales growth carrying more weight than pricing alone. Bloomberg estimates suggest operating profit may outpace revenue growth on a yearly basis, though the sharper debate is sequential margins. Some analysts see operating leverage, richer exports and lower discounts helping profitability, while others expect raw material inflation to erode part of that benefit.

What matters most this quarter is whether Maruti Suzuki can defend margins as India's passenger vehicle market becomes more competitive and input costs rise. Revenue growth appears firm, but investors will watch if product mix, exports and scale benefits are enough to sustain profitability amid pressure in SUV segments and ongoing discounting.

Maruti Suzuki Q4 Bloomberg Estimates (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue seen 25% higher at Rs 50,835 crore versus Rs 40,674 crore

Ebitda seen 40% higher at Rs 5,967 crore versus Rs 4,265 crore

Margin seen at 11.73% versus 10.48%

Profit seen 10% higher at Rs 4,086 crore versus Rs 3,711 crore

Maruti Suzuki Q4 Bloomberg Estimates (Standalone, QoQ)

Revenue seen 2% higher at Rs 50825 crore versus Rs 49892 crore

Ebitda seen 7% higher at Rs 5976 crore versus Rs 5572 crore

Margin seen at 11.75% versus 11.16%

Profit seen 8% higher at Rs 4,086 crore versus Rs 3,794 crore

Here's what analysts expect from Maruti Suzuki Q4 results

ICICI Securities

Revenue growth seen driven by around 12% higher volumes

Average selling price expected to improve on richer mix and lower discounts

Margin seen improving with reversal of one-off costs and lower discounts

Commodity costs may limit part of the gain

Macquarie

Premiumisation trend seen as a structural challenge for demand

Competition likely to intensify in entry and mid-SUV segments in coming quarters

IIFL Capital

Volumes seen up 12% YoY and 1% QoQ

Average selling price expected to rise sequentially on better mix and exports

Operating leverage and revenue mix seen supporting margins QoQ

Higher steel and precious metal prices seen as headwinds

Says YoY margin comparison is not directly comparable due to SMG consolidation treatment

Citi

Gross margin seen down 70 basis points QoQ on higher commodity costs

Continued discounting seen weighing on profitability

Adjustments made for SMG amalgamation and labour code impacts for comparison purposes

CLSA

Ebitda margin forecast to decline 56 basis points QoQ

Input cost inflation seen as the key reason

Motilal Oswal

Volume growth seen healthy at 12% YoY, though capacity constraints capped upside

UV mix seen broadly stable sequentially

Export mix seen improving by 500 basis points QoQ to 21%

Lower discounts may partly offset higher input costs

Margin seen down 60 basis points QoQ to 11.8%

Profit seen rising 7% YoY

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