India's Nuclear, Renewable Push Gathers Pace; Wind Capacity Crosses 56 GW: PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted major gains in India's energy, industrial, and agri-processing sectors, underscoring the country's push toward self-reliance and sustainability in his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat.

The Prime Minister said India's nuclear programme had reached a critical milestone with the Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam achieving criticality, marking the beginning of its operational phase.

He described the development as a “historic moment” for India's nuclear energy journey, emphasising that the reactor has been built entirely with indigenous technology.

On the renewable energy front, Modi noted that India's installed wind power capacity has now crossed 56 gigawatts, making it the fourth-largest globally.

He said the country is rapidly expanding wind and renewable energy parks, while urging citizens to actively adopt clean energy solutions.

The Prime Minister also highlighted steady growth in the bamboo sector, particularly in the North-East, calling for greater nationwide adoption of bamboo-based products to boost sustainable livelihoods.

Touching on governance reforms, Modi said the census process has been simplified through digitisation. House listing has already begun in some states, with citizens encouraged to use online portals.

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He added that individuals will receive email notifications ahead of enumeration.

In the agri and food processing space, Modi pointed to strong growth in India's cheese industry, noting that traditional varieties such as Surti cheese are gaining popularity and exports are rising.

The address underscored the government's continued focus on clean energy expansion, digitisation, and domestic manufacturing as key pillars of India's growth strategy.

Highlights from PM Modi's Address

Bamboo sector: North-East bamboo industry growing steadily; push to expand bamboo business nationwide and encourage consumer adoption

Nuclear energy: Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam achieves criticality; termed a major milestone for India's nuclear sector.

Renewable energy: India's wind energy capacity crosses 56 GW; now fourth highest globally; expansion of renewable parks underway

Clean energy push: Citizens urged to adopt renewable energy solutions

Census digitisation: ‘Janganana' made easier via digital platforms; house listing underway in some states; email alerts to precede enumeration

Food processing: India's cheese sector expanding fast; traditional varieties like Surti cheese gaining popularity; exports on the rise

The Prime Minister's remarks reflect a broader policy thrust on sustainability, technological self-reliance, and rural-industrial growth.

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