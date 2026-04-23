IPL 2026 Points Table: Samson Century, Hosein's 4/17 Power CSK To 103-Run Rout Over MI

Chennai Super Kings delivered one of their most dominant performances of the IPL 2026 season, handing Mumbai Indians an embarrassing 103-run defeat at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 23. Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten century before Akeal Hosein delivered an incisive powerplay spell to ensure Chennai climb up to fifth on the IPL points table.

Put in to bat after Hardik Pandya won the Toss, CSK posted 207/6, with Samson carrying his bat through the innings. His unbeaten 101* off 54 balls (10 fours, 6 sixes) stood out for its control and acceleration, particularly at the death where MI struggled to contain him.

Samson's innings was the highest score by a CSK batter against their arch-rivals and the first century by a Chennai batter against Mumbai Indians.

In response, Mumbai's chase never took off with opener Danish Malewar and Naman Dhir both walking back on ‘ducks'.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Brings Up Ton On Last Ball, Powers CSK To Formidable 207/6 Against MI — Watch

Quinton de Kock could only score 7, before chopping a Mukesh Choudhary delivery onto the stumps. The dismissal marked a poignant moment for Choudhary, who pointed to the heavens in his celebration, having lost his mother earlier this week.

MI could only manage 29/3 in the powerplay, their lowest this season.

It was Hosein who dismantled the top order, returning figures of 4/17 while Noor Ahmed (2/23) got rid of Hardik Pandya (1) and Sherfane Rutherford (0) off consecutive deliveries in the 13th over to break MI's middle-order.

Tilak Varma (37 off 29) and Suryakumar Yadav (36 off 30) were the only batters to offer some resistance, as MI were bowled out for 104 in 19 overs, sealing their largest defeat by margin of runs in the tournament.

The result sees Chennai climb up to fifth on the IPL 2026 points table, giving them hope of making a playoff charge while leaving MI rooted to the bottom half. Mumbai are eighth on the table with five defeats from their opening seven games.

Here's a look at how the IPL 2026 Points Table stands after MI vs CSK:

Pos Teams Played W L NR Pts NRR 1 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 6 5 0 1 11 1.42 2 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 7 5 2 0 10 0.79 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 6 4 2 0 8 1.171 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 7 4 3 0 8 0.82 5 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 7 3 4 0 6 0.118 6 Delhi Capitals (DC) 6 3 3 0 6 -0.13 7 Gujarat Titans (GT) 6 3 3 0 6 -0.821 8 Mumbai Indians (MI) 7 2 5 0 4 -0.736 9 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 7 2 5 0 4 -1.277 10 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 7 1 5 1 3 -0.879

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