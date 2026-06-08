UPSC Prelims 2026 Result: When Will Scores Be Released? Check Step-By-Step Guide

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is anticipated to declare the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary Examination 2026 shortly on its official website. Candidates who participated in the exam are keenly waiting for the outcomes, which are projected to be declared between June 6 and June 10, 2026, according to media reports.

Once announced, candidates will have the opportunity to view the results via the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 was conducted on May 24, 2026. The results will be published in a PDF format displaying the roll numbers of those candidates who have advanced to the next phase of the selection process.

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result PDF will be qualified to participate in the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2026, which is slated to commence on August 21, 2026.

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UPSC CSE 2026: Follow These steps to check & download results

Step 1: Navigate to the official site at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the "Examinations" section located on the main page.

Step 3: Access the "Written Results" tab.

Step 4: Click on the link labelled "UPSC Prelims Result 2026".

Step 5: Download the PDF document.

Step 6: Use the search feature (Ctrl + F) and input your roll number.

Step 7: If your roll number is found in the list, congratulations, you have passed the UPSC Prelims Examination 2026.

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Steps after the UPSC prelim examination

Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will need to fulfil the necessary requirements for the UPSC Main Examination 2026.

The Main Examination represents the subsequent phase of the Civil Services Examination and is set to begin on August 21, 2026. It is recommended that candidates frequently check the official UPSC website for the most recent updates concerning result announcements, comprehensive application forms, and the schedule for the mains examination.

Since the commission has not yet officially declared the result date, candidates should depend solely on notifications posted on the UPSC website and refrain from unverified information spreading on social media platforms.

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