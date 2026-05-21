UPSC Calendar 2027 OUT: CSE Prelims On May 23, Check Complete Schedule For NDA, CAPF & IFS Exams

The Union Public Service Commission has officially released the UPSC Exam Calendar 2027 on May 20, 2026, on its official website upsc.gov.in, providing aspiring civil servants and candidates preparing for various competitive examinations with a comprehensive roadmap for the year ahead. The 2027 UPSC calendar has 27 exams lined up for the year.

The calendar outlines dates, application deadlines, and examination dates for prestigious exams, including the Civil Services Examination, Indian Forest Service, NDA, CDS, Engineering Services, CAPF, and Combined Medical Services, among others.

Civil Services Examination 2027: Key Dates

Examination Notification Date Last Date to Apply Exam Date UPSC CSE Prelims 2027 January 13, 2027 February 2, 2027 May 23, 2027 UPSC CSE Mains 2027 — — August 20, 2027 NDA & NA (I) 2027 December 2, 2026 December 22, 2026 April 11, 2027 CDS (I) 2027 December 2, 2026 December 22, 2026 April 11, 2027 NDA & NA (II) 2027 May 12, 2027 June 1, 2027 September 19, 2027 CDS (II) 2027 May 12, 2027 June 1, 2027 September 19, 2027

UPSC CSE Exam 2027 Dates

According to the official schedule, the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2027 is scheduled for May 23, 2027 (Sunday), marking it as the most anticipated date for lakhs of IAS aspirants across the country. The notification for CSE 2027 will be released on January 13, 2027, with the application window opening the same day and closing on February 2, 2027, giving candidates approximately three weeks to complete their registration.

The Civil Services Main Examination will commence on August 20, 2027, spanning five days of rigorous written tests that will determine candidates' eligibility for the final personality test stage.

UPSC IFS preliminary Exam 2027 dates

The Indian Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2027 will be conducted through the Civil Services Preliminary Examination on the same day, May 23, 2027, while the IFS Main Examination is scheduled for November 21, 2027.

Defence Services Examinations Dates

The calendar reveals that the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2027 will be held on April 11, 2027, with notifications releasing on December 2, 2026, and applications closing on December 22, 2026. The second edition of the NDA & NA examination will take place on September 19, 2027, with notifications scheduled for May 12, 2027.

Similarly, the Combined Defence Services Examination (I) 2027 shares the same schedule as NDA (I), conducted on April 11, 2027, while CDS (II) 2027 is set for September 19, 2027.

Other major examination dates

The Engineering Services Preliminary Examination 2027 will be conducted on January 31, 2027, making it one of the earliest major exams of the year, with notifications releasing on September 16, 2026. The Engineering Services Main Examination follows on June 18, 2027.

The Central Armed Police Forces Assistant Commandants Examination 2027 is scheduled for July 4, 2027, with notifications on February 17, 2027, and the application deadline on March 9, 2027. The Combined Medical Services Examination will be held on July 18, 2027, with notifications releasing on March 3, 2027.

Specialized service exam dates

For specialised services, including the IES/ISS Examination, 2027 will commence on June 18, 2027, spanning three days, while the Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Examination is set for January 10, 2027, making it the first major UPSC examination of the year. The Combined Geo-scientist Main Exam is scheduled on August 19.

The UPSC has cautioned that dates of notification, commencement, and duration of examinations are subject to alteration if circumstances warrant, advising candidates to regularly check the official website for any updates or changes to the published schedule.

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