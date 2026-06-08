Obsession Box Office Collections: Curry Barker Film Records Another Strong Weekend In India

Curry Barker's horror thriller Obsession continued its impressive second-week run at the Indian box office, recording another strong jump in collections on Sunday after a solid second Saturday.

Obsession earned Rs 7.5 crore net in India on Day 10 from 2,788 shows, marking an 11.1% increase over its Day 9 collection of Rs 6.75 crore, as per Sacnilk. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 36.1 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 43.15 crore.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 53% on Sunday, reflecting sustained audience interest during its second weekend.

Day-Wise Box Office Journey

Obsession opened with Rs 1.75 crore on its first Friday before growing to Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.25 crore on Sunday.

The horror thriller collected Rs 18.55 crore during its first week. After a stable weekday run that saw collections remain between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore daily, the film witnessed a significant jump in its second weekend.

It earned Rs 3.30 crore on its second Friday, followed by Rs 6.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.50 crore on Sunday, taking its overall total past the Rs 36 crore mark.

Occupancy Trend

The English version reported an impressive 63.31% overall occupancy on Sunday. Occupancy improved throughout the day, beginning at 42.11% in morning shows, rising to 72.33% in the afternoon, peaking at 78.56% during evening shows, and ending with 60.22% occupancy at night.

The strong evening and night footfalls played a major role in driving the film's second-weekend growth.

Among major markets, Hyderabad emerged as the strongest centre with 86.3% occupancy, followed closely by Bengaluru at 84.3%, Kochi at 80.3% and Chennai at 79.3%.

Mumbai recorded 60% occupancy across 278 shows, while Pune posted 51.8%. Kolkata registered 46.3%, and Ahmedabad reported 42.8% occupancy.

Despite hosting the highest number of shows at 429 screenings, NCR recorded the lowest occupancy among major centres at 39%.

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Show Count Trends

The film's screen count expanded significantly over its run. From 859 shows on opening day, the number increased to 2,788 shows by Day 10, reflecting growing demand and positive audience response.

NCR led the show count with 429 screenings, followed by Bengaluru (286), Mumbai (278), Hyderabad (188) and Chennai (157).

About The Film

Directed by Curry Barker, Obsession stars Cooper Tomlinson, Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette and Megan Lawless.

The horror thriller follows a hopeless romantic who breaks a mysterious object known as the One Wish Willow in an attempt to win over his crush. While his wish comes true, he soon discovers that some desires carry a dark and sinister cost.

ALSO READ: Riding High On 'Obsession', Curry Barker Unveils New Horror Film 'Anything But Ghosts'

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