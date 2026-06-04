Riding High On 'Obsession', Curry Barker Unveils New Horror Film 'Anything But Ghosts'

Fresh off the success of Obsession, Filmmaker Curry Barker is already planning his next project. The 26-year-old filmmaker has confirmed that his upcoming horror film, Anything But Ghosts, will be set in the same universe and will directly reference events from Obsession.

Speaking during a recent audience Q&A, Barker revealed that the new film contains a scene featuring a news report about a woman involved in a triple homicide.

"There's like a news article thing in the next movie where you hear a news anchor talking about a triple homicide by a woman," Barker said. For fans of Obsession, the reference will be instantly familiar.

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What is 'Anything But Ghosts' About?

Co-written by Barker and longtime collaborator Cooper Tomlinson, Anything But Ghosts follows two con artists who pretend to be paranormal investigators before encountering a genuine supernatural threat.

While much of the plot remains under wraps, Barker has made it clear that the film is more than a standalone horror story. It will build on the world established in Obsession while introducing a new set of characters and dangers.

Cast And Crew

According to Deadline, actor, filmmaker and digital creator Chris Reinacher has officially joined the cast of Anything But Ghosts. He joins a lineup that already includes Barker, Aaron Paul, Bryce Dallas Howard, Violet McGraw and Cooper Tomlinson.

Reinacher is widely known for his viral online content, which has generated hundreds of millions of views, as well as short films that have screened at prestigious festivals such as Sundance and Cannes.

The film is backed by Focus Features, Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Spooky Pictures and Divide/Conquer. Producers include Jason Blum, Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath, with support from Image Nation and That's a Bad Idea.

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Riding A Box Office Wave

The announcement comes as Obsession continues its remarkable theatrical run. The film has earned more than $111 million at the domestic box office and over $161 million globally, making it the highest-grossing domestic release in the history of Focus Features.

The film has also achieved a rare A- CinemaScore, an uncommon feat for a horror title.

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