Former IPL Chief Lalit Modi Confirms Biopic Plans, Recalls Ranveer Singh's Interest In Lead Role

A film based on the life of former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi is officially in development and while the project is still in its early stages, one Bollywood star has already shown serious interest in bringing his story to the big screen.

Speaking to ANI, Lalit Modi confirmed that a biopic on his life is currently being written. According to him, extensive research and interviews have already been completed, but the script is still being developed before any casting decisions are finalised.

"There is a biopic in the works. It's all being scripted right now. I've already done hundreds of interviews," Modi said, adding that the project is being handled by a team led by Sneha Rajani, the former Sony executive.

Interestingly, Modi revealed that actor Ranveer Singh had personally approached him about portraying him on screen.

Recalling the meeting, Modi said, "Ranveer wants to play me and he came to see me. I would like him to play, only if he has the time as now he has become so big."

He further shared that the two met in London nearly two years ago despite not knowing each other personally at the time. "I knew Deepika very well back then. I never met Ranveer. One day, I get a call saying Ranveer wants to see you. And he comes to London to see me," Modi said.

ALSO READ: 'News Is True': Aamir Khan Confirms Wedding With Gauri Spratt; Couple To Tie The Knot On July 5

According to him, it was Ranveer who first expressed interest in the project. "He said in his life, if there was one role he wanted to play, it would be Lalit Modi as commissioner. It wasn't me asking him."

While Modi remains unsure whether the actor is still interested, he praised Ranveer's recent work and said he was impressed by his performance in Dhurandhar.

Known as the founding chairman and former commissioner of the Indian Premier League, Modi also served as vice-president of the BCCI between 2005 and 2010. He additionally held leadership positions in domestic cricket bodies, including the Rajasthan Cricket Association and Punjab Cricket Association.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying the success of Dhurandhar 2 and is preparing to begin work on the high-budget zombie thriller Pralay.

While the biopic is yet to lock its lead actor, Modi's revelation about Ranveer Singh has already generated curiosity around the film.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan's Peddi vs RRR vs Game Changer: Advance Bookings, Occupancy And Day 1 Collections Compared

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.