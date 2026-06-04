Ram Charan's Peddi vs RRR vs Game Changer: Advance Bookings, Occupancy And Day 1 Collections Compared

Ram Charan's latest release Peddi has opened to a decent response at the box office, but a comparison with his previous releases RRR (2022) and Game Changer (2025) highlights the significant difference in scale between the three films.

While Peddi is performing well in Telugu-speaking regions, it is currently trailing both films in advance bookings and Day 1 collections. Let's examine the figures of Ram Charan's three blockbuster films in detail.

Advance Booking: Peddi vs RRR vs Game Changer

Before release, Peddi collected Rs 20.66 crore in advance bookings across India and Rs 33.76 crore, including block bookings, with more than 8.22 lakh tickets sold across 13,145 shows. The Telugu version was the driving force behind Peddi's pre-release business, contributing Rs 19.57 crore.

However, those numbers fall short of Game Changer, which recorded Rs 26.8 crore in advance sales and Rs 43.55 crore including block seats.

RRR remains the clear leader, having generated a massive Rs 58.73 crore in advance bookings alone.

Day 1 Performance

According to live estimates from Sacnilk, Peddi has collected Rs 20.69 crore net from 7,148 shows so far, with an overall occupancy of 42.5%.

In comparison, Game Changer opened at Rs 51 crore net from 17,753 shows, while RRR delivered a record-breaking Rs 133 crore net on its first day.

Peddi Occupancy

Although the collections are lower, Peddi has shown impressive occupancy in key Telugu markets. Hyderabad reported 67% occupancy, while Visakhapatnam touched 91%. Vijayawada registered 80%, Warangal 76%, Guntur 77% and Kakinada 88%, indicating strong local support.

Premium formats emerged as a major strength for Peddi compared to the other two, with Telugu HDR screenings in Hyderabad recording 100% occupancy and EPIQ shows reaching 99% during advance bookings.

RRR Leads In Occupancy

Despite Peddi's encouraging response, RRR remains Ram Charan's biggest benchmark. On its opening day, the film recorded 98.8% occupancy in Hyderabad, 99% in Vijayawada and 94.5% in Visakhapatnam.

ALSO READ: Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan's Sports Drama Scores Solid Opening, Mints This Amount

Language-Wise Comparison

For Peddi, Telugu accounts for Rs 18.91 crore of the current Rs 20.69 crore total, showing that the film's performance is largely driven by its core audience. Game Changer earned Rs 41.25 crore from Telugu and Rs 7.5 crore from Hindi on Day 1, while RRR dominated across all languages with Rs 103.13 crore from Telugu markets alone.

Buzz Comparison

RRR generated the biggest buzz among the three films, driven by the combination of Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and director SS Rajamouli, along with massive promotions and the popularity of Naatu Naatu.

Game Changer rode on the hype surrounding Ram Charan's first collaboration with director Shankar, supported by extensive promotions, teasers and songs.

Peddi, meanwhile, generated buzz through Ram Charan's makeover, A.R. Rahman's music, its rural sports backdrop and the fresh pairing with Janhvi Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Peddi X Reviews Out: Fans Applaud Ram Charan's Performance, AR Rahman's Music

The Verdict

At present, RRR remains Ram Charan's biggest opener by a wide margin, with Game Changer also posting a much stronger opening.

While Peddi trails both films in overall numbers, it has shown encouraging trends in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

All eyes are now on the weekend, which will determine whether Peddi can convert its strong regional response into a solid box office run.

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