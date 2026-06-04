Peddi X Reviews Out: Fans Applaud Ram Charan's Performance, AR Rahman's Music

Ram Charan's much-awaited sports drama Peddi has finally hit theatres, drawing strong early interest and generating a wave of mixed-to-positive reactions on social media.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film marks Ram Charan's return to the big screen after his previous outing Game Changer.

The film features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, and Divyendu Sharma. Backed by significant pre-release hype, Peddi recorded impressive advance bookings, with worldwide pre-sales reportedly crossing Rs 12 crore ahead of its release, reflecting the anticipation surrounding the project, as per the Economic Times.

A major highlight repeatedly mentioned in social media reactions is Ram Charan's performance. Audiences have praised his physical transformation, intense screen presence, and emotional depth, with many stating that he remains the primary driving force of the film. His portrayal has been widely cited as the key reason the film works for viewers.

In particular, the film's pre-interval sequence and the narrative stretch building up to the song "Massa Massa" are receiving widespread praise from theatergoers. Moviegoers have highlighted these specific sequences as the film's most engaging and effective moments, noting that they successfully blend heavy emotional stakes with high-energy commercial entertainment.

Box office indicators reveal a promising start for Ram Charan's Peddi. According to data from trade tracker Sacnilk, the sports drama secured close to three lakh (300,000) ticket sales in advance bookings across India for its opening day alone.

Early audience reactions on X suggest that Peddi is being received as a “watchable commercial entertainer”, despite certain narrative shortcomings. While some viewers pointed out issues in the screenplay and pacing, many agreed that the film manages to engage the audience overall.

Overall, while Peddi has not escaped criticism for its structural flaws,

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