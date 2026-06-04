Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan's Sports Drama Scores Solid Opening, Mints This Amount

Ram Charan's highly anticipated sports drama Peddi has continued its strong opening-day run at the box office. The film has earned Rs 16.25 crore net in India on Day 1, with the gross collection reaching Rs 19.18 crore, as per the latest live estimates from Sacnilk.

The film is currently playing across 5,695 shows nationwide and has recorded an overall occupancy of 41.4%.

Telugu Version Dominates Collections

The Telugu version continues to be the backbone of the film's box office performance. Out of the total Rs 16.25 crore net collection so far, Telugu alone has contributed Rs 15.43 crore with an occupancy of 60% across 3,463 shows.

The Hindi version follows with Rs 0.64 crore from 1,705 shows and an occupancy of 11%. Tamil has collected Rs 0.09 crore with 19% occupancy, while Kannada and Malayalam have contributed Rs 0.06 crore and Rs 0.03 crore, respectively.

Best And Weakest Performing Regions

The film is enjoying its strongest response in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Visakhapatnam has emerged as the top-performing major centre with an impressive 91% occupancy. Kakinada follows with 88%, while Vijayawada has registered 80%.

Other strong markets include Guntur at 77%, Warangal at 76%, and Mahbubnagar at 75%. Hyderabad, the film's biggest market in terms of shows, has recorded a solid 67% occupancy across 1,128 screenings.

Outside the Telugu belt, Chennai posted 39% occupancy, while Bengaluru registered 31%. Mumbai recorded 27% occupancy for Telugu shows and 14% for the Hindi version.

Among the weaker markets, Surat and Kolkata reported just 4% occupancy in Hindi screenings, while Ahmedabad stood at 5%.

Premium viewing formats emerged as a major attraction, with Hyderabad's Telugu HDR shows reporting 100% occupancy and EPIQ screenings touching 99%.

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Strong Advance Booking

Even before release on June 4, Peddi had generated significant buzz. The film crossed Rs 35 crore in worldwide advance bookings and sold more than 3.85 lakh tickets in India. Advance sales touched nearly Rs 15.4 crore gross, including block bookings.

About The Film

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s. The story follows a spirited villager who brings his community together through sports to protect their pride against a powerful rival.

The film stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Shivarajkumar in key roles.

With strong advance bookings, dominant performance in Telugu-speaking regions and healthy occupancy levels, Peddi appears to be heading towards a strong opening-day finish and a potentially big first weekend.

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