Pahlaj Nihalani No More: Producer, Former CBFC Chief Dies At 76 After Health Battle

Veteran film producer and former CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani passed away on Thursday, June 4, at the age of 76.

He died at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, bringing an end to a career that left a strong mark on both the film industry and India's film certification system.

Senior journalist Vickey Lalwani posted on his Instagram page that Nihalani had been dealing with health issues for the past few months. He was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and had been undergoing treatment under the supervision of Dr. Jayant Barve.

Reports suggest that he spent the last several weeks moving between hospitals as doctors tried to manage his condition.

Despite continued medical efforts, Nihalani's health reportedly deteriorated in recent days, leading to his death on Thursday morning.

Nihalani was one of the well-known producers of commercial Hindi cinema. Over the years, he backed several successful films that entertained audiences across the country. Some of the notable titles produced by him include Hello Mumbai, Ilzaam, Shola Aur Shabnam, Aankhen, Dil Tera Diwana, Andaz, Talaash: The Hunt Begins... and Julie 2.

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He was particularly known for his long-standing collaborations with actor Govinda and director David Dhawan. Together, they delivered a number of popular films that became major hits during the 1990s and helped define mainstream Bollywood entertainment of that era.

Apart from filmmaking, Nihalani also served as the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) from 2015 to 2017. His tenure often made headlines due to his strict views on film certification and censorship. While many of his decisions sparked debate, he remained one of the most recognisable figures on the board.

The news of his death has saddened many within the film fraternity. Colleagues and admirers have begun paying tribute to the veteran producer, remembering his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema.

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