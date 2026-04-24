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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Gift Nifty Indicates Higher Open For D-Street; Nikkei Up, Kospi Down

Stock Market Live: The GIFT Nifty index, a futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50, is trading 110 points higher at 24,236 as of 7:45 a.m.

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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Gift Nifty Indicates Higher Open For D-Street; Nikkei Up, Kospi Down
4 minutes ago

The GIFT Nifty index, a futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50, is trading 110 points higher at 24,236 as of 7:45 a.m. The Nifty closed at 24,173 in the last session.

Asian stock markets were mixed on Friday as investors remained cautious despite a three-week extension of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire. The two countries agreed to extend their ceasefire by three weeks following a meeting in the White House with top US officials, President Donald Trump.

The MSCI Asia Pacific index was flat. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained as much as 0.9% while the Topix rose 0.4% after core inflation in the country accelerated for the first time in five months with Iran war fueling energy worries. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.3%.

Oil prices extended gains for a fifth consecutive day — the longest rally since January — as faltering talks between the US and Iran heightened fears of prolonged supply disruptions in the Persian Gulf. Brent crude for June settlement rose 1.1% to $106.20 a barrel, pushing weekly gains to about 17%, while WTI for June delivery climbed 0.96% to $96.77, holding near the $97 mark.

Apr 24, 2026 08:45 (IST)
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Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Shares In Focus After Business Updates

Godawari Power:

  • Arm signed supply agreement with Roche Energy
  • to deploy a 5 MWh BESS block at plant in Maharashtra.
  • Alert: BESS: Battery Energy Storage System

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions:

  • Announced major cross-border acquisition
  • To buy US-based healthcare IT firm TruBridge
  • Acquisition at $565 million.

Force Motors:

  • Executed agreement to acquire Veera Tanneries for Rs 162 crore

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS)

  • Entered into MoU with Dakshayani Health
  • To collaborate on cancer research and the establishment of new care centers.

Lux Industries:

  • To demerge business into three distinct verticals
  • Verticals to be listed separately
  • PKT family retains overall control following a family settlement

SPML Infra:

  • Board has approved the issuance of 95.4 lakh warrants of Rs 177 crore
  • Investor Vijay Kedia in pref. Issue
  • Decided to increase its capex to Rs 238 crore (from Rs 176 crore)
  • to expand its BESS capacity to 5 GWh.

Apr 24, 2026 08:43 (IST)
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Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Five Stocks To Buy

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on the financial services, defence, metals, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Top picks include digital finance major Jio Financial Services, PSU lender Indian Bank, pharma player Laurus Labs, defence heavyweight Bharat Dynamics, and metal major Nalco.

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Five Stocks To Buy: Jio Financial, Indian Bank, Bharat Dynamics, And More | April 24, 2026

Apr 24, 2026 08:28 (IST)
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Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Gujarat Themis Biosyn To Acquire Sanofi’s Global Anti-TB, Anti-Infective Portfolio

Gujarat Themis Biosyn has announced the signing of an asset purchase agreement to acquire a portfolio of anti-tuberculosis (TB) and anti-infective brands from Sanofi, the French-holding company of the Sanofi group, headquartered in Paris. 

The company has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement for acquisition of 13 established branded generic products with a strong presence across more than 55 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for Euro 158 million payable in cash at closing. The concerned portfolio reported net sales of approximately Euro 62 million for the year ended 2025.

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Gujarat Themis Biosyn To Acquire Sanofi Portfolio For Rs 1,700 Crore

Apr 24, 2026 08:23 (IST)
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Stock Markets Today Live Updates: F&O Cues

Nifty April futures is down 0.88% to 24,166.00 at a discount of 7 points.

Nifty Options 28th Apr Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 23,000. 

 

 

Apr 24, 2026 08:06 (IST)
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Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Earnings In Focus

Adani Green Energy Ltd, Atul Ltd, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, DCB Bank Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Indusind Bank Ltd, Lodha Developers Ltd, L&T Finance Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Shriram Finance Ltd, Supreme Petrochem Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd.

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RIL, Hind Zinc, IndusInd Bank, L&T Finance Q4 Results Today — Earning Estimates

Apr 24, 2026 08:05 (IST)
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Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Recap Of Previous Session

Indian equity benchmarks closed lower for a second consecutive trading session. The BSE Sensex fell 852 points to end at 77,664, while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 0.84% lower at 24,173. Indian equity benchmarks ended lower for a second straight session, with the Nifty closing below 24,200 and down over 0.8%. Trent and Shriram Finance were the top losers on the index, each falling more than 3.5%.Broader markets outperformed the benchmark, though both ended in the red.

Apr 24, 2026 07:50 (IST)
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Asian Markets Today Live: Hang Seng, CSI Down

China and Hong Kong markets opened lower on Friday. The Hang Seng was down 0.94% and CSI 300 slid 0.8%.

Apr 24, 2026 07:48 (IST)
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Asian Markets Today Live: Nikkei Up, Kospi Down

Asian stock markets were mixed on Friday as investors remained cautious despite a three-week extension of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire. The two countries agreed to extend their ceasefire by three weeks following a meeting in the White House with top US officials, President Donald Trump.

The MSCI Asia Pacific index was flat. 

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained as much as 0.9% while the Topix rose 0.4% after core inflation in the country accelerated for the first time in five months with Iran war fueling energy worries.

South Korea's Kospi fell 0.3%. 

Apr 24, 2026 07:48 (IST)
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GIFT Nifty Today Live: Futures Indicate Higher Open For D-Street

The GIFT Nifty index, a futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50, is trading 110 points higher at 24,236 as of 7:45 a.m. The Nifty closed at 24,173 in the last session.

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Gujarat Themis Biosyn To Acquire Sanofi Portfolio For Rs 1,700 Crore

Gujarat Themis Biosyn To Acquire Sanofi Portfolio For Rs 1,700 Crore

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