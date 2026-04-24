Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Gift Nifty Indicates Higher Open For D-Street; Nikkei Up, Kospi Down

The GIFT Nifty index, a futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50, is trading 110 points higher at 24,236 as of 7:45 a.m. The Nifty closed at 24,173 in the last session.

Asian stock markets were mixed on Friday as investors remained cautious despite a three-week extension of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire. The two countries agreed to extend their ceasefire by three weeks following a meeting in the White House with top US officials, President Donald Trump.

The MSCI Asia Pacific index was flat. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained as much as 0.9% while the Topix rose 0.4% after core inflation in the country accelerated for the first time in five months with Iran war fueling energy worries. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.3%.

Oil prices extended gains for a fifth consecutive day — the longest rally since January — as faltering talks between the US and Iran heightened fears of prolonged supply disruptions in the Persian Gulf. Brent crude for June settlement rose 1.1% to $106.20 a barrel, pushing weekly gains to about 17%, while WTI for June delivery climbed 0.96% to $96.77, holding near the $97 mark.