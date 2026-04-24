Weakness Ahead For India's Tier-1 IT Pack, Even If Q4 Was Strong

The common read-across from the Q4FY26 results is that Indian tier-1 IT earnings were not disastrous, but FY27 guidance and management tone remain more cautious than the headline profit growth suggests. The sector's strength is in deal wins, AI positioning, and margins; the weakness is that conversion, discretionary spending, and growth visibility are still not strong enough to justify an aggressive rerating yet.

Tier-1 is still dealing with soft demand visibility, conservative client spending, and cautious FY27 commentary even where reported Q4 numbers looked optically healthy. Infosys guided FY27 revenue growth at just 1.5%-3.5%, HCLTech guided 1%-4% CC growth for FY27, Wipro guided Q1FY27 at -2% to 0% CC, and TCS itself said macro headwinds continue despite better sequential momentum.

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Weak FY27 growth outlook is the clearest common negative. Infosys cut the lower end of its growth guidance to 1.5%-3.5%, HCLTech's FY27 guidance of 1%-4% was seen as below expectations, Wipro's near-term guidance was flat to negative, and TCS explicitly flagged continuing macro headwinds even as it posted sequential growth.

Discretionary spending remains soft and decision-making is cautious. Infosys said the sector is facing tepid demand because of soft discretionary spending and macro challenges in key geographies, while peer commentary around Wipro and HCLTech also pointed to delays in ramp-ups, client budget cuts, and project cancellations.

Revenue momentum is still uneven on a sequential or constant-currency basis. TCS' FY26 revenue was down 2.4% in constant currency for the full year, HCLTech's Q4 revenue growth was almost flat sequentially, Wipro's IT services business grew only 0.6% QoQ in Q4 with weak guidance ahead, and Infosys' guidance suggests no broad-based acceleration yet.

Commentary around the sector highlighted weakness in BFSI, account-specific issues in the Americas, decline in top clients, telecom budget cuts, and cancellation of SAP projects, which suggests FY27 can still be vulnerable to spending pauses by a handful of large accounts. On the positives, deal pipelines are still healthy, which gives some revenue support even if conversion is slow.

ALSO READ: Infosys Vs TCS Vs Wipro: Deal Wins To Outlook - What Q4 Results Of India's Top IT Players Show

TCS reported $12 billion Q4 TCV and $40.7 billion for FY26, while Infosys highlighted $14.9 billion of large deal wins for FY26, showing that clients are still committing to long-cycle transformation work. Also, margin discipline is holding up better than topline confidence. TCS delivered FY26 operating margin of 25%, up 70 basis points YoY, while Tech Mahindra's Q4 commentary pointed to notable margin expansion and improved operating efficiency.

All in all, it may pay to be selective. There is a possibility that AI led efficiencies may lead companies to compete on pricing with clients, in order to bag orders, which might be topline dilutive - even if margins hold out. In such a scenario, it may not help to bet aggressively on this sector. A bunch of other sectors have shown valuation derating, even where the earnings delivery is a lot more predictable.

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