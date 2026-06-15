Overseas Retail Investors Can Now Directly Buy Indian Stocks After Ministry Of Finance Change

India has opened a new pathway for global retail money into its equity markets, allowing individuals living overseas to directly buy and sell listed Indian stocks for the first time outside the traditional NRI and OCI investor framework.

The change comes through an amendment to the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 notified on June 12, which replaces the earlier category of “non-resident Indian or overseas citizen of India” with a broader definition: “an individual person resident outside India.”

The shift effectively expands direct market access from the Indian diaspora to a wider pool of global investors, marking a calibrated liberalisation of India's capital account.

Broader access, same guardrails

Under the revised rules, overseas individuals can invest in equity instruments of listed Indian companies through recognised stock exchanges, using authorised dealer banking channels.

The framework retains strict position limits. An individual investor can hold less than 10% of a company's equity, while the total holding by all such overseas individuals is capped at 24%. These thresholds are designed to confine the route to portfolio investment and prevent any shift in ownership or control.

To enforce this, the rules build in an automatic trigger. Any breach of the 10% cap must be reversed within five trading days. If the investor fails to pare the stake, the entire holding is reclassified as foreign direct investment, subjecting it to a different regulatory regime.

The opening comes with continued safeguards on sensitive capital flows. Any investment that results in a transfer of ownership or control of a listed Indian company to entities from countries that share a land border with India, or where the ultimate beneficial owner is based in such jurisdictions, will require prior government approval. This effectively retains the tighter scrutiny framework introduced in 2020, even as access is widened for a broader pool of overseas investors.

Reducing reliance on institutional flows

The amendment could gradually diversify India's foreign investor base, which is currently dominated by institutional flows through foreign portfolio investors. By enabling direct participation, the change opens the door for smaller-ticket investments from global retail investors and high-net-worth individuals.

It also aligns India more closely with developed markets, where cross-border retail participation is more common, though domestic regulatory controls remain tighter.

The move underscores New Delhi's incremental approach to capital account reforms. While it broadens access, it stops short of fully opening the market, retaining caps, compliance requirements and oversight mechanisms.

In practical terms, the effectiveness of the change will hinge on how easily overseas individuals can operationalise these investments, including clarity on brokerage access, taxation and banking processes.

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