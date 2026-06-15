Times They Are A-Changin': Samir Arora Bets On Banks, Says 10% Nifty Rally Will Flip India Narrative

When Bob Dylan wrote his famous anthem in 1964, he could well have been describing the current mood on Dalal Street. After nearly two years of relentless foreign selling, a weakening rupee, and bruising comparisons with a surging North Asian market, India's equity story may finally be approaching a turning point.

Samir Arora, founder and fund manager at Helios Capital, is convinced the shift is underway, and he is backing that view with clear conviction.

The scale of the recent sell-off is massive. Between January and mid-June 2026, foreign portfolio investors pulled out Rs 2.87 lakh crore from Indian equities, already overtaking the total outflows seen in the whole of 2025. Banking and financial services bore the brunt of this pressure, accounting for roughly 44% to 51% of the total selling, with liquidations in the sector crossing Rs 1.15 lakh crore.

Large lenders like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank were hit the hardest. Arora says that this did not happen because of any structural weakness in their balance sheets, but simply because they are the most liquid counters on the street. When global funds need to reallocate large blocks of capital in a hurry, these large-cap banks are always the first exit route.

"The domestic guys own a lot of banks," Arora noted. "So it was clear that the Indian side was willing to buy these banks. The only obstacle was the FII selling."

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Macro Pressures, Not Fundamentals

Arora views this trend as a purely technical disruption driven by external macroeconomic forces, such as US Treasury yields hardening around 4.34% to 4.38% and a global thematic shift into semiconductor and AI hardware plays. He attributes the deep pessimism to a psychological shift in market sentiment rather than a collapse in economic realities.

"Everything is explained in the world by one line and it is called the halo effect," Arora said. "Today India is having a negative halo effect. Everything is wrong. You make the market go up 10% and they will say it has bottomed out."

FIIs offloaded nearly $70 billion worth of Korean equities this year and around $15 billion from Taiwan, even though both markets were widely held up as models of where capital should be moving instead of India. Arora points out that global investors did not suddenly pull fresh money out of India to deploy it profitably there; rather, those were legacy allocations made much earlier. The selling out of India was simply part of a broader emerging market reallocation, not a specific verdict against the country's economic prospects.

The 10% Turnaround Blueprint

What will it take to reverse the narrative? For Arora, a swift market rebound would quickly rewrite the trailing performance numbers that bears rely on to justify their caution.

"All you need is an 8 to 10% move," he explained. "Then every number will change, because if the market goes up say 10%, your one-year number goes up by 10% and your two-year number goes up by 5%." He added that once a sustained upward trend establishes itself, "every line will be reversed." Notably, half of that 10% gain has already materialised over just two recent sessions.

While he stops short of predicting an immediate return of massive foreign inflows, he notes that even a stabilisation of FII selling would provide a strong second tailwind for banks. The more reliable catalyst remains the domestic bid, which has remained resilient throughout the entire sell-off. On top of that, the RBI's recent policy push to attract FCNR(B) deposits and ease external commercial borrowing terms could potentially draw in $60 billion to $70 billion.

Regarding the currency pressures that have kept global allocators anxious, Arora welcomed the central bank's actions to shore up reserves, noting a pragmatic hope for the local currency. "In 30 years I have never seen it strengthen," he remarked. "So I will be delighted if it just stops falling on my head every day."

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The 15% Growth Threshold

Outside of the financial sector, Arora is focusing on capital goods, companies benefiting from the China-plus-one strategy, and new-age businesses. He looks for a minimum growth threshold of 15% to make Indian equities competitive against high-yielding fixed income alternatives.

He remains highly sceptical of foreign or domestic money sheltering in stagnant counters like consumer staples growing at 5% or IT companies guiding for a mere 3% growth.

"What is the point of some foreigner coming to India and saying that the growth will be 3% but on the currency broadly you will lose 3%? Why would anybody look at those?" Arora argued. "I think you also stop and we move to growth."

The bearish narrative on India relied on a combination of compounding factors: aggressive FII selling, a depreciating rupee, soft corporate earnings, and the relative appeal of North Asian tech. As each of these variables begins to shift, a single sustained market rally could be enough to clear the cloud of pessimism that has hung over the street for the past two years. The times, it seems, really are changing.

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