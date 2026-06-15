Iran Army Calls Peace Deal A Victory; Says US, Israel Had 'No Option But Surrender'

Hours after Tehran and Washington announced a peace agreement, Iran's military described the deal as a victory for the Islamic Republic, claiming that the United States and Israel were ultimately left with "no option but surrender" following months of confrontation and heightened regional tensions, reported Al Jazeera.

In a statement issued by the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters and carried by Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, the armed forces praised the "resilient and proud people of Iran" and the country's military personnel for what it portrayed as a successful display of national strength and deterrence.

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The statement said Iran's armed forces had demonstrated their capabilities throughout the standoff, forcing what it referred to as the country's "American and Zionist enemies" to accept defeat.

The military asserted that the agreement reflected the effectiveness of Iran's resistance strategy and the preparedness of its armed forces.

The remarks came shortly after the announcement of a peace deal between Iran and the United States, a development being closely watched for its potential impact on regional security and geopolitical stability.

While details of the agreement are still emerging, Iranian authorities have moved quickly to frame the outcome as a strategic success achieved through resilience rather than compromise.

The strong rhetoric also highlights how Tehran is presenting the agreement to a domestic audience, emphasizing military strength and national unity as key factors behind the breakthrough.

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The statement stopped short of providing specific details on the terms of the accord.

Neither the United States nor Israel has publicly responded to the Iranian military's characterisation of the agreement.

As both sides begin outlining their interpretations of the deal, competing narratives are expected to shape perceptions of what could become a significant turning point in Middle East diplomacy.

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