'Weak, Isolated And Powerless': After US-Iran Peace Deal, Israeli Opposition Leader Says Netanyahu Must Go

Yair Golan, the leader of the opposition party in Israel on Monday strongly reacted to US-Iran peace agreement, calling it a "terrible" development for Israel. Golan fiercely criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arguing that the premier's weakness has erased immense military achievements secured by Israeli fighters.

Golan, leader of The Democrats, accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of accepting a flawed agreement, arguing that it weakens Israel's strategic security interests and undermines the country's defence objectives.

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"A difficult morning for Israel. This morning, Israeli citizens are waking up to an agreement between the United States and Iran that was made over Israel's head. In a single signature, tremendous military achievements achieved with the courage of our pilots and the blood of our fighters were erased, while Netanyahu stood by - weak, sick, isolated and ineffective," he wrote.

"Trump signs an agreement that pours billions into the ayatollahs' regime, leaves the nuclear infrastructure intact, leaves the ballistic threat in sight and provides a lifeline to the murderous regime in Tehran. This is the culmination of long years of failure. Netanyahu is the man who for years sold the public a false image of 'Mr Security', and in fact became the father of the greatest strategic failure in Israeli history," he added.

The Democrats' leader explicitly condemned Netanyahu's long-term strategy, writing, "The man who built the concept of 'Hamas is an asset', who allowed the influx of Qatari money, who abandoned the political arena, who dissolved Israel's alliances and left it alone at the moment of truth."

"Netanyahu is good for Hamas. Netanyahu is good for Iran. Netanyahu is good for Hezbollah. Netanyahu is not good for Israel. The one who promised 'total victory' ends his term with Israel's enemies stronger, Israel weaker, and the deterrence built with the blood of our fighters eroding before our eyes. Replacing him is not just a political necessity - it is an existential security necessity," Golan said, while the remarks underscore growing domestic fury over the accord.

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir strongly denounced the newly announced US-Iran peace agreement, saying Israel is an independent, sovereign nation and is not bound by the terms of the accord.

"Trump's agreement does not bind us. Israel is not subject to the United States, and we are an independent and sovereign nation," he said.

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