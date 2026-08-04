Escorts Kubota, Transport Corp, Raymond Lifestyle In Focus After Q1; Motilal Oswal Stays Bullish On Two — Details Inside

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Motilal Oswal Report

Escorts Kubota, Transport Corporation of India and Raymond Lifestyle are in focus after Motilal Oswal Financial Services reviewed their June-quarter earnings, highlighting improving demand trends, operational resilience and long-term growth opportunities across the tractor, logistics and lifestyle segments.

While the brokerage retained a Neutral rating on Escorts Kubota, it reiterated Buy ratings on TRPC and Raymond Lifestyle.

Among the three companies, Transport Corporation of India offers the highest potential upside, with Motilal Oswal maintaining a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 1,150, implying around 26% upside from current levels.

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Raymond Lifestyle also remained a preferred pick for Motilal Oswal, which maintained its Buy rating with a target price of Rs 880, indicating upside of about 21%. The brokerage noted that the company's June-quarter Ebitda exceeded expectations by 21%, aided by strong garmenting performance and ongoing cost rationalisation.

For Escorts Kubota, Motilal Oswal retained its Neutral rating with a target price of Rs 3,348, implying a modest upside of about 7%. The brokerage acknowledged that the company reported stronger-than-expected profit growth in the June quarter, driven by higher other income and healthy tractor demand.

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Mosl Escorts Kubota Q1.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Raymond Lifestyle Q1.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Trpc Q1.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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