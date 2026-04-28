Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Above 24,000; Coal India, Maruti Suzuki In Focus

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's market coverage today!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for Dalal Street, is trading at 24,130 points as of 6:45 a.m., higher than the Nifty 50's previous close of 24,092.70. The weekly and monthly F&O contracts for the Nifty will expire today. The benchmark index could be volatile, especially in the final hour of the session.

The Nifty and Sensex ended 0.8% higher on Monday.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets were mixed as investors weighed developments in US-Iran negotiations. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was up 0.2%. South Korea's benchmark Kospi clinched another record high after surging 1.3%. Nikkei was down 0.3%.

US President Donald Trump and his national security team on Monday discussed Iran's reported offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, contingent on the US lifting its blockade and ending the conflict, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Brent crude traded near $108 a barrel after advancing 2.8% on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate was above $96.

Traders are also awaiting a slew of central bank decisions and earnings from major technology companies this week.

Maruti Suzuki, Eternal, Bandhan Bank, and Ceat are among the companies reporting their March quarter earnings today.