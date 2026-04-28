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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Above 24,000; Coal India, Maruti Suzuki In Focus

Stock Market Live: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for Dalal Street, is trading at 24,130 points, higher than the Nifty 50's previous close.

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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Above 24,000; Coal India, Maruti Suzuki In Focus
The Nifty and Sensex ended 0.8% higher on Monday.
6 seconds ago

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's market coverage today!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for Dalal Street, is trading at 24,130 points as of 6:45 a.m., higher than the Nifty 50's previous close of 24,092.70. The weekly and monthly F&O contracts for the Nifty will expire today. The benchmark index could be volatile, especially in the final hour of the session.

The Nifty and Sensex ended 0.8% higher on Monday. 

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets were mixed as investors weighed developments in US-Iran negotiations. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was up 0.2%. South Korea's benchmark Kospi clinched another record high after surging 1.3%. Nikkei was down 0.3%.

US President Donald Trump and his national security team on Monday discussed Iran's reported offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, contingent on the US lifting its blockade and ending the conflict, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Brent crude traded near $108 a barrel after advancing 2.8% on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate was above $96. 

Traders are also awaiting a slew of central bank decisions and earnings from major technology companies this week.

Maruti Suzuki, Eternal, Bandhan Bank, and Ceat are among the companies reporting their March quarter earnings today.

Apr 28, 2026 07:57 (IST)
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Stock Market News Live Updates: Coal India, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement, Varun Beverages And More On Brokerages' Radar

A host of global and domestic brokerages have rolled out fresh views on companies including Pine Labs, Lodha, Cipla, Varun Beverages, UltraTech Cement, AU Small Finance Bank and Coal India, as analysts track earnings momentum, competitive intensity, M&A-led growth and evolving macro and regulatory trends.

Jefferies on Varun Beverages
Maintain Buy; TP hiked to Rs 615 from Rs 550

  • 14% volume growth despite Campa Cola competition noise
  • Strong, broad‑based international performance
  • Management optimistic on growth and margins, citing overall market expansion

Jefferies on UltraTech Cement
Maintain Buy; TP hiked to Rs 14050 from Rs 14025

  • Solid FY26 close; FY27 to face cost headwinds
  • EBITDA/ton growth still achievable via price hikes and cost savings

Morgan Stanley on SBI Cards
Maintain Underweight; TP cut to Rs 545 from Rs 555

  • Adjusted PAT missed estimates due to weak PPOP
  • Asset quality improved but profitability pressure persists
  • Estimates 12–16% below consensus; further downside risks remain

Jefferies on SBI Cards
Maintain Hold; TP cut to Rs 700 from Rs 880

  • Core profit miss despite asset quality improvement
  • Asset growth disappoints amid portfolio de‑risking
  • Credit cost likely to ease, but growth and returns capped
  • FY27–28E EPS cut by 4–6%

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Coal India, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement, Varun Beverages And More On Brokerages' Radar

Apr 28, 2026 07:53 (IST)
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Stock Market News Live Updates: Fund Flow Action

The capital markets were saved by the domestic institutional investors on Monday, after they bought four times more equities than the foreign portfolio investors offloaded. DIIs bought stake worth Rs 4,124 crore and remained net buyers for the third session in a row after the Indian equity market bounced back from a three-day long slump.

On the other hand, FPIs remained net sellers for the seventh consecutive session and offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 1,151.48 crore, as per NSE's provisional data. So far in April, the overseas investors have pulled out nearly Rs 53,000 crore, according to National Securities Depository Ltd.'s data. 

 

Apr 28, 2026 07:39 (IST)
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Stock Market News Live Updates: Eternal, GRSE, Maruti Suzuki, REC, Bandhan Bank And More

Over 40 companies are set to announce the results for Q4FY26 on April 28. Big names announcing fourth-quarter results on April 28 include Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd., REC Ltd., Bandhan Bank Ltd., Piramal Pharma Ltd., Sanofi India Ltd., Castrol India Ltd. and Dalmia Bharat Ltd. Some companies could also announce dividends. Many have already scheduled conference calls to discuss their Q4FY26 numbers in detail.

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Q4 Results Today: List Of Firms Declaring Quarterly Results On April 28

Apr 28, 2026 07:18 (IST)
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Stock Market News Live Updates: Dollar Steady Against Major Peers

The dollar index hovered around 98.5 after a sharp intraday drop in the prior session, as renewed diplomatic efforts to resolve the US–Iran conflict reduced demand for the safe-haven currency. 

The euro and British pound were flat against the greenback. The yen held steady at 159.34 before the Bank of Japan’s policy announcement later today.

Apr 28, 2026 07:10 (IST)
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Stock Market News Live Updates: Kospi At Record High

South Korea's benchmark Kospi index clinched another record high after surging 1.3%. This was the 11th consecutive session of gains. The index is up 63% year-to-date.

The combined market capitalisation of listed firms in Korea surpassed the 6000 trillion won ($4.07 trillion) mark for the first time Monday.

Apr 28, 2026 07:02 (IST)
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Stock Market News Live Updates: Asia Market Check

Asian stock markets were mixed as investors weighed developments in US-Iran negotiations. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was up 0.2%. South Korea's benchmark Kospi clinched another record high after surging 1.3%.

Japan's blue-chip Nikkei 225 Index declined 0.6% to below 60,200, retreating from recent record highs as investors positioned cautiously ahead of the Bank of Japan’s latest policy decision. The central bank is broadly expected to keep its benchmark rate unchanged as policymakers balance heightened inflationary pressures against growth risks linked to the Middle East conflict. 

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Kospi Clinches Another Record, Nikkei Down Ahead of BOJ Decision

Apr 28, 2026 06:55 (IST)
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Stock Market News Live Updates: Brent Crude Holds Steady At $108

Oil prices held firm at elevated levels as the US assessed a fresh proposal from Iran, even as the Strait of Hormuz remained effectively shut, keeping global supply concerns intact.

Brent crude for June settlement was unchanged at $108.23 a barrel, with the more active July contract at $101.95, while WTI for June delivery rose 0.3% to $96.65. The benchmarks have climbed sharply in recent sessions as traders price in prolonged disruption.

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Brent Holds Steady At $108 As US Weighs Iran Proposal, Hormuz Stays Shut

Apr 28, 2026 06:54 (IST)
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Stock Market News Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Check

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for Dalal Street, is trading at 24,130 points as of 6:45 a.m., higher than the Nifty 50's previous close of 24,092.70. The weekly and monthly F&O contracts for the Nifty will expire today. The benchmark index could be volatile, especially in the final hour of the session.

The Nifty and Sensex ended 0.8% higher on Monday.

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