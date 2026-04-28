Q4 Results Today: Eternal, GRSE, Maruti Suzuki, REC, Bandhan Bank And More; Check Full List Here

Over 40 companies are set to announce the results for Q4FY26 on April 28. Big names announcing fourth-quarter results on April 28 include Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd., REC Ltd., Bandhan Bank Ltd., Piramal Pharma Ltd., Sanofi India Ltd., Castrol India Ltd. and Dalmia Bharat Ltd. Some companies could also announce dividends. Many have already scheduled conference calls to discuss their Q4FY26 numbers in detail.

List Of Companies Declaring Q4 Results On April 28

Apt Packaging Ltd.

Artson Ltd.

AWL Agri Business Ltd.

Bandhan Bank Ltd.

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Castrol India Ltd.

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd.

Ceat Ltd.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd.

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.

Elpro International Ltd.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd.

Eternal Ltd.

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd.

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd.

Greenply Industries Ltd.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.

IFCI Ltd.

Infobeans Technologies Ltd.

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

Mishka Exim Ltd.

Mitshi India Ltd.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.

Orient Cement Ltd.

Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd.

Panth Infinity Ltd.

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd.

Piramal Pharma Ltd.

Rajoo Engineers Ltd.

REC Ltd.

Macfos Ltd.

Sanofi India Ltd.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd.

Satchmo Holdings Ltd.

Skipper Ltd.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd.

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd.

Typhoon Holdings Ltd.

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd.

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GRSE Q3 Results

GRSE reported an 45.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in total income to Rs 1,957.69 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 1,342.85 crore in Q3FY25. Profit jumped 74% YoY to Rs 170.77 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 98.19 crore in Q3FY25.

REC Q3 Results

REC saw a 5.4% YoY increase in consolidated total income to Rs 15,058.60 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 14,286.91 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit fell 0.6% YoY to Rs 4,052.44 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 4,076.35 crore in Q3FY25.

Maruti Suzuki India Q3 Results

Maruti Suzuki India reported a 17.7% YoY growth in consolidated total income to Rs 50,959.2 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 43,290.4 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit rose 4% YoY to Rs 3,879.1 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 3,726.9 crore in Q3FY25.

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