Kissht-Parent OnEMI Technology IPO Price Band, Bidding Period, Listing Date Details Out — Check Details

Kissht parent OnEMI Technology Solutions is set to launch their initial public offering for subscription on April 30. teh Temasek Holdings-backed fintech company has announced the price band, bidding period, allotment and listing dates, among other details. The digital lending platform Kissht's offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 850 crore and an offer-for-sale component worth Rs 76 crore. The total issue size is Rs 926 crore.

The price band is set at Rs 162 to Rs 171 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 87 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.

The Kissht IPO will open for subscription on April 30 and close on May 5. An amount of Rs. 637 crore will be used to meet capital requirements of subsidiary. The IPO anchor book will be open on April 29, for one day. The allotment of shares to IPO investors will be finalised on May 6. OnEMI Technology will list on the BSE and NSE on May 8. Kissht is valued at Rs 2,881 crore based on the upper price band.

Investors Temasek's Vertex Holdings, Ammar Sdn Bhd, and Ventureast Proactive Fund will be selling 44.39 lakh shares worth Rs 75.92 crore.

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From the proceeds of the fresh issue, Rs 637.5 crore will be deployed to strengthen the capital base of the subsidiary, Si Creva, in order to support its future capital needs driven by business expansion. The remaining funds will be allocated toward general corporate purposes.

About OnEMI Technology Solutions

The Mumbai-based firm is a technology-enabled lender in India, which offers digital loans through its mobile app for consumption & business needs. It operates through Kissht (digital lending platform) & Ring (payments app). Kisshyt has 6.37 crore registered users as of Dec 31, 2025, and the assets under management stands at Rs 5,955.75 crore as of Dec 31, 2025.

The company's balance sheet and profitability have expanded steadily over the period, with total assets rising to Rs 3,568 crore as of December 31, 2025, from Rs 2,701 crore in March 2025, and Rs 1,796 crore in March 2024. Total income stood at Rs 1,583 crore for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, compared with Rs 1,352 crore in FY25, and Rs 1,700 crore in FY24.

Profit after tax came in at Rs 199 crore as of December 2025, improving from Rs 160 crore in FY25, and Rs 197 crore in FY24, while borrowings increased in line with business growth to Rs 2,047 crore, up from Rs 1,507 crore in March 2025, and Rs 784 crore in March 2024.

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