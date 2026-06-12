FIFA World Cup Gets Fiery Start as Mexico vs South Africa Produces Three Red Cards and Two Goals

If you missed the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, here's everything that happened overnight.

Co-hosts Mexico kicked off the biggest football tournament in the world with a comfortable 2-0 win over South Africa at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. While the hosts got the result they wanted, the match ended up being remembered as much for the red cards as for the football itself.

When the two teams took the field a sense of nostalgia filled the stadium as these two teams also featured in the first match of the 2010 World Cup. On that occasion hosts South Africa held Mexico for a 1-1 draw.

Fans packed the stands hours before kickoff, while the opening ceremony featured performances from global music stars Shakira and Burna Boy before football finally took centre stage.

South Africa returning to the World Cup stage after 16 years were pushed on the back foot early and looked trouble. Julian Quinones scored the first goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after South Africa lost possession in a dangerous area. The forward made no mistake, slotting home to send the packed Azteca crowd into celebration mode.

The hosts continued to dominate and eventually doubled their lead in the second half when veteran striker Raul Jimenez powered in a header from a Roberto Alvarado cross to put the result beyond doubt.

Things then got heated.

South Africa's Sphephelo Sithole was shown a red card early in the second half after bringing down Brian Gutierrez during a promising Mexican attack.

Later, teammate Themba Zwane was also sent off following a VAR review, leaving the African side with just nine men on the pitch.It made South Africa the first team to receive two red cards in a FIFA World Cup match since 2006, when both Portugal and Netherlands had two players sent off in their round of 16 clash.

Mexico did not finish with a full team either. Defender Cesar Montes received a late red card for denying a goal-scoring opportunity, making it a remarkable match that produced three dismissals.

To put the three red cards dished out by referee Wilton Sampaio into perspective, there were only four in each of the entire 2018 and 2022 tournaments. It also made the Mexico-South Africa game the first World Cup opener ever to feature three red cards.

For now, Mexico have given their home fans the perfect start to the World Cup,

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