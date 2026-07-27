India-China Border Trade Via Nathu La Pass To Resume From Aug 1

India and China will resume border trade through the historic Nathu La Pass in East Sikkim on Aug. 1, 2026, ending a six-year suspension since the Covid-19 pandemic. The move marks another step towards normalising ties between the two neighbours through the historic Silk Route.

Border trade via the Old Silk Route at Nathu La had initially resumed on July 6, 2006, amid high expectations of improving bilateral relations and boosting trade between India and China. It was also expected to spur economic development in the areas surrounding the pass on both sides of the border.

The Nathu La Pass is officially open for border trade for about six months each year, from May to November. The resumption of trade will end a six-year disruption that affected traders and border communities, particularly in Sikkim.

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The Silk Road, also known as the Silk Route, was an ancient network of trade routes connecting Asia with the West Asia and Europe. Beyond the exchange of goods, it played a significant role in the movement of culture, ideas, technologies and religions across continents.

Rather than being a single route, the Silk Road was a vast network of interconnected trade paths that crossed deserts, mountains, plains and seas.

Sikkim's Silk Route is an offshoot of an ancient trade corridor from Lhasa. It passes through the Chumbi Valley and Nathu La Pass before ending at the historic port of Tamralipta (present-day Tamluk in West Bengal). From Tamralipta, the route extended to maritime destinations such as Sri Lanka, Bali, Java and the Far East.

India has also been strengthening infrastructure in the region, with the 45-km Sivok-Rangpo railway link nearing completion. There are plans to eventually extend the railway line up to the Nathu La Pass.

The Indian Railways has also begun the final location survey (FLS) for a proposed railway line connecting Gangtok with Nathu La in Sikkim, following the completion of the FLS for the Rangpo-Gangtok section.

Road connectivity is also being enhanced through the construction of the 93-km Rongli-Menla road along National Highway 717B in East Sikkim. The project, stretching from Rongli Bazar to Menla near the Indo-Tibet border, is being executed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL).

National Highway 717A is also being developed to provide an alternative to National Highway 10, which is prone to frequent closures. The 152-km two-lane highway from Bagrakote to Pakyong will follow a separate alignment to improve connectivity in the region.

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Earlier this year, the Centre allocated Rs 770 crore to widen and upgrade NH717A, reportedly to improve connectivity to the China border in Sikkim.

In 2025, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, the annual pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake in China's Tibet Autonomous Region, also resumed through the Nathu La Pass after several years.

While India and China continue to have unresolved boundary disputes, the revival of border trade through Nathu La marks an important development in efforts to improve bilateral engagement and connectivity between the two countries.

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