Jaishankar Urges Fair Market Access, Trade Balance In Meeting With China's Wang Yi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday stressed the need for fair market access, balanced bilateral trade and predictable supply chains during his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Manila, saying these remain critical to deepening the gradual normalisation of India-China relations.

Speaking at the start of the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum, Jaishankar said relations between the two neighbours have steadily improved since the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan in October 2024, with the direction reaffirmed during their subsequent interaction in Tianjin.

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He said India believes a stable and cooperative relationship must be built on the principles of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, adding that such ties would contribute to a multipolar Asia and a multipolar world.

Jaishankar stressed that peace and tranquility along the Line of Actual Control remain the foundation for normal bilateral relations.

He said both sides have worked since October 2024 to maintain stability in border areas and that existing mechanisms should continue to receive full support.

While welcoming recent confidence-building measures, including the resumption of direct flights, easing of visa procedures, the restart of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and the revival of border trade, Jaishankar said several important issues still require attention.

He specifically highlighted the need for fair market access for Indian businesses, a more balanced trade relationship and reliable supply chains.

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He also called for greater official and people-to-people exchanges and urged both countries to schedule bilateral dialogue mechanisms in line with shared priorities.

The two ministers also reviewed regional and global developments, with Jaishankar thanking China for supporting India's BRICS chairship this year amid an increasingly complex international environment.

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