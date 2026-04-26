Amba Auto Sales' IPO: Rs 65-Crore SME Issue to Open on April 27

Amba Auto Sales and Services on Sunday said its Rs 65.12-crore initial share sale will open for public subscription on the NSE's Emerge platform on April 27.

The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on April 29. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 130-135 per equity share, it said in a statement.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 48.24 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, it added.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for funding capital expenditure for setting up new showrooms and renovating existing ones, to meet the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

ALSO READ: Jio IPO: Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Shares Key Update On Listing Plans

"With a focused strategy on network density, customer-centric operations, and integrated revenue streams across vehicle sales, after-sales services, and consumer electronics, we believe the IPO will position us well to capture growth opportunities in both the automobile and consumer durable segments," Pradeep Kumar Lohia, Chairman & Executive Director of Amba Auto Sales and Services Ltd, said.

Bengaluru-based Amba Auto Sales and Services is engaged in automobile and consumer electronics retail.

On the financial front, the company reported a revenue of Rs 242.36 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 7.77 crore in FY 25. For the nine-month period ended December 2025, it posted a revenue of Rs 203.74 crore and PAT of Rs 12.11 crore.

CapitalSquare Advisors Pvt Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the IPO. The company's shares will list on the NSE's SME with a tentative listing date fixed on May 5, 2026.

ALSO READ: SpaceX IPO: Solid Bet At High Price Tag? Aswath Damodaran Decodes

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.