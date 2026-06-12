MTAR Tech, L&T And Walchandnagar Rally On Govt's Relief On Nuclear Imports

MTAR Technologies, L&T, Walchandnagar Industries as well as Hindustan Construction Company shares are buzzing in trade on Friday, largely on account on government's relief on imports of goods used for nuclear power generation.

MTAR Tech has led the gains in this pack with a surge of almost 10%. This marks a sharp rebound for a stock that had witnessed a steep fall earlier this week on the Crusoe data centre pause.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. gained 5.03% to Rs. 22.77, while Walchandnagar Industries Ltd., which manufactures nuclear reactor equipment, rose 4.30% to Rs. 253.45.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd., a key EPC and heavy forgings player in India's nuclear programme, advanced 3.45% to Rs. 3,995.30, and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. added 1.92% to Rs. 377.75.

This rally comes on the back of a Ministry of Finance notification that directed no no customs duty shall be required to be paid on goods for nuclear energy generation imported between April 1, 2019 and January 31, 2026.

The move regularises past imports and removes any retrospective tax liability, building on an October 2025 notification that had already made such imports duty-free prospectively.

ALSO READ: Government Waives Customs Duty On Nuclear Power Goods Retrospectively From April 2019

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